Define natural selection, and describe how natural selection operates as a mechanism of evolutionary change.
Describe the modern synthesis of evolution, and explain how it connects Darwinian evolution to molecular evolution.
What are the four processes of evolution? Briefly describe each process.
Define each of the following terms:
Transcription
Allele
Central dogma of biology