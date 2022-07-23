Skip to main content
Chapter 1, Problem 10

Define each of the following terms:

DNA replication

1
DNA replication is the process by which a double-stranded DNA molecule is copied to produce two identical DNA molecules.
This process is essential for cell division, allowing each new cell to receive an exact copy of the DNA.
Replication begins at specific locations in the DNA, known as origins of replication.
The enzyme helicase unwinds the DNA double helix, creating two single strands that serve as templates for the synthesis of new complementary strands.
DNA polymerase is the enzyme responsible for adding nucleotides to the growing DNA strand, ensuring that each new DNA molecule is an exact copy of the original.

