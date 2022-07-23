Skip to main content
Ch. 1 - The Molecular Basis of Heredity, Variation, and Evolution
Chapter 1, Problem 9

What are the four processes of evolution? Briefly describe each process.

The first process of evolution is 'Mutation.' Mutations are random changes in the DNA sequence of an organism's genome. These changes can introduce new genetic variations, which may be beneficial, neutral, or harmful, and serve as the raw material for evolution.
The second process is 'Natural Selection.' This process occurs when individuals with certain heritable traits have a higher chance of survival and reproduction in a given environment. Over time, these advantageous traits become more common in the population.
The third process is 'Genetic Drift.' Genetic drift refers to random changes in allele frequencies within a population, especially in small populations. These changes are not driven by natural selection but by chance events, such as the random survival of certain individuals.
The fourth process is 'Gene Flow.' Gene flow, also known as migration, occurs when individuals from one population move to another and interbreed. This process introduces new alleles into the population, increasing genetic diversity and potentially altering allele frequencies.
Together, these four processes—mutation, natural selection, genetic drift, and gene flow—interact to drive the evolution of populations over time, shaping the genetic makeup of species.

