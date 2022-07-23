Textbook Question
Define the terms genotype and phenotype, and relate them to one another.
Define natural selection, and describe how natural selection operates as a mechanism of evolutionary change.
Describe the modern synthesis of evolution, and explain how it connects Darwinian evolution to molecular evolution.
DNA replication
Transcription
Allele