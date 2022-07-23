Skip to main content
In certain cases, genetic testing can identify mutant alleles that greatly increase a person's chance of developing a disease such as breast cancer or colon cancer. Between 50 and 70% of people with these particular mutations will develop cancer, but the rest will not. Imagine you are either a 30-year-old woman with a family history of breast cancer or a 30-year-old man with a family history of colon cancer (choose one). Each person can undergo genetic testing to identify a mutation that greatly increases susceptibility to the disease. Putting yourself in the place of the person you have chosen, provide answers to the following questions.
If you have a spouse or partner, are you obligated to tell that person the result of the genetic test? Why or why not?

1
Consider the ethical implications of genetic testing and the responsibility to share potentially impactful health information with a spouse or partner.
Understand that genetic testing results can have implications not only for the individual but also for their family members, including the spouse or partner, as they may share responsibilities or decisions related to health and family planning.
Evaluate the importance of open communication in a relationship, particularly when the information could affect shared decisions, such as lifestyle changes, medical monitoring, or family planning.
Reflect on the principle of autonomy, which emphasizes the individual's right to privacy and control over their personal health information, balanced against the potential benefits of disclosure to the partner.
Conclude that while there may not be a legal obligation to disclose the results, there is a strong ethical argument for sharing the information to foster trust, mutual support, and informed decision-making within the relationship.

Genetic Testing

Genetic testing involves analyzing an individual's DNA to identify mutations or variations that may indicate a predisposition to certain diseases. This process can reveal the presence of mutant alleles associated with increased risks for conditions like breast or colon cancer. Understanding the implications of these results is crucial, as they can influence personal health decisions and family planning.
Informed Consent and Disclosure

Informed consent is the process by which individuals are educated about the risks, benefits, and implications of genetic testing before undergoing the procedure. When it comes to disclosing test results, ethical considerations arise, particularly regarding the obligation to inform partners about potential hereditary risks. This concept emphasizes the importance of communication in relationships, especially when health risks may affect both partners.
Genetic Predisposition vs. Actual Risk

Genetic predisposition refers to an increased likelihood of developing a disease based on genetic factors, but it does not guarantee that the disease will occur. For instance, even with a mutation that raises cancer risk by 50-70%, many individuals may never develop the disease. Understanding this distinction is vital for making informed decisions about health management and discussing risks with partners.
