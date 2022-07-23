Using your knowledge of DNA repair pathways, choose the pathway that would be used to repair the following types of DNA damage. Explain your reasoning.
A change in DNA sequence caused by a mistake made by DNA polymerase during replication
Heavily damaged bacterial DNA
A thymine dimer induced as a result of UV exposure
A double-stranded break that occurs during G1 and prevents completion of DNA replication
A cytosine that has been deaminated to uracil