Template Strand vs. Daughter Strand

In DNA replication, the template strand is the original strand of DNA that serves as a guide for synthesizing a new complementary strand, known as the daughter strand. Distinguishing between these two strands is essential during mismatch repair because the template strand is the correct reference for what the sequence should be, while the daughter strand may contain errors that need correction. This differentiation is typically achieved through the presence of methylation marks on the template strand in prokaryotes or through the age of the strands in eukaryotes.