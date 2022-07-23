Skip to main content
Ch. 11 - Gene Mutation, DNA Repair, and Homologous Recombination
Chapter 11, Problem 26

During mismatch repair, why is it necessary to distinguish between the template strand and the newly made daughter strand? Describe how this is accomplished.

Understand the purpose of mismatch repair: Mismatch repair is a system within the cell that corrects errors introduced during DNA replication, such as base-base mismatches and insertion-deletion loops.
Recognize the importance of strand distinction: It is crucial to distinguish between the template (parental) strand and the newly synthesized (daughter) strand to ensure that the correct base is repaired. If the wrong strand is repaired, the mismatch will become a permanent mutation.
Identify the mechanism of strand discrimination: In prokaryotes, such as E. coli, the template strand is methylated at specific sites (e.g., GATC sequences) shortly after replication, while the newly synthesized strand is not immediately methylated.
Explore the role of Mut proteins: The MutS protein recognizes and binds to the mismatch. MutL and MutH proteins are then recruited, with MutH cleaving the unmethylated daughter strand at the nearest GATC site.
Describe the repair process: Once the daughter strand is nicked, exonucleases remove the section of the strand containing the mismatch. DNA polymerase then fills in the gap with the correct nucleotides, and DNA ligase seals the strand.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mismatch Repair

Mismatch repair is a cellular mechanism that corrects errors that occur during DNA replication, specifically when incorrect nucleotides are incorporated into the newly synthesized strand. This process is crucial for maintaining genetic stability and preventing mutations that could lead to diseases, including cancer. The system identifies and repairs mismatches to ensure the fidelity of genetic information passed on during cell division.
Template Strand vs. Daughter Strand

In DNA replication, the template strand is the original strand of DNA that serves as a guide for synthesizing a new complementary strand, known as the daughter strand. Distinguishing between these two strands is essential during mismatch repair because the template strand is the correct reference for what the sequence should be, while the daughter strand may contain errors that need correction. This differentiation is typically achieved through the presence of methylation marks on the template strand in prokaryotes or through the age of the strands in eukaryotes.
Strand Discrimination Mechanisms

Strand discrimination mechanisms are processes that allow cells to identify which strand of DNA is the template and which is the newly synthesized daughter strand. In bacteria, this is often accomplished through the methylation of adenine residues in the template strand, which is not immediately present in the newly synthesized strand. In eukaryotes, the distinction can rely on the timing of replication and the presence of specific proteins that recognize and bind to the newly synthesized strand, facilitating accurate repair.
The fluctuation test performed by Luria and Delbrück is consistent with the random mutation hypothesis. Briefly describe their experiment and identify how the results match the prediction of the random mutation hypothesis. What would have to be different about the experimental results for them to agree with the prediction of the adaptive mutation hypothesis?
In this chapter, three features of genes or of DNA sequence that contribute to the occurrence of mutational hotspots were described. Identify those three features and briefly describe why they are associated with mutational hotspots.
Briefly compare the production of DNA double-strand breaks in bacteria versus the double-strand breaks that precede homologous recombination.
Following the spill of a mixture of chemicals into a small pond, bacteria from the pond are tested and show an unusually high rate of mutation. A number of mutant cultures are grown from mutant colonies and treated with known mutagens to study the rate of reversion. Most of the mutant cultures show a significantly higher reversion rate when exposed to base analogs such as proflavin and 2-aminopurine. What does this suggest about the nature of the chemicals in the spill?

In an Ames test using hisSalmonella bacteria a researcher determines that adding a test compound plus the S9 extract produces a large number of his⁺ revertants but mixing the his⁻ strain plus the test compound without adding S9 does not produce an elevated number of his⁺ revertants.

What is the reason for the different experimental results described?

In an Ames test using hisSalmonella bacteria a researcher determines that adding a test compound plus the S9 extract produces a large number of his⁺ revertants but mixing the his⁻ strain plus the test compound without adding S9 does not produce an elevated number of his⁺ revertants.

Is the test compound still considered to be a potential mutagen? Explain why or why not.

