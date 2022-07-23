During mismatch repair, why is it necessary to distinguish between the template strand and the newly made daughter strand? Describe how this is accomplished.
Following the spill of a mixture of chemicals into a small pond, bacteria from the pond are tested and show an unusually high rate of mutation. A number of mutant cultures are grown from mutant colonies and treated with known mutagens to study the rate of reversion. Most of the mutant cultures show a significantly higher reversion rate when exposed to base analogs such as proflavin and 2-aminopurine. What does this suggest about the nature of the chemicals in the spill?
In an Ames test using his⁻ Salmonella bacteria a researcher determines that adding a test compound plus the S9 extract produces a large number of his⁺ revertants but mixing the his⁻ strain plus the test compound without adding S9 does not produce an elevated number of his⁺ revertants.
What is the reason for the different experimental results described?
Is the test compound still considered to be a potential mutagen? Explain why or why not.