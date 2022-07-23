Skip to main content
Ch. 11 - Gene Mutation, DNA Repair, and Homologous Recombination
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 11 - Gene Mutation, DNA Repair, and Homologous RecombinationProblem 28b
Chapter 11, Problem 28b

In an Ames test using hisSalmonella bacteria a researcher determines that adding a test compound plus the S9 extract produces a large number of his⁺ revertants but mixing the his⁻ strain plus the test compound without adding S9 does not produce an elevated number of his⁺ revertants.
Is the test compound still considered to be a potential mutagen? Explain why or why not.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the Ames test: The Ames test is used to determine whether a chemical compound is a mutagen, meaning it can cause mutations in DNA. It uses a strain of Salmonella bacteria that cannot synthesize histidine (his⁻) unless a mutation occurs to revert it to his⁺.
Interpret the role of the S9 extract: The S9 extract contains enzymes, typically from the liver, that mimic the metabolic processes in a living organism. Some compounds are not directly mutagenic but become mutagenic after being metabolized by these enzymes.
Analyze the results: In this experiment, the test compound alone does not produce an elevated number of his⁺ revertants, indicating it is not directly mutagenic. However, when the S9 extract is added, a large number of his⁺ revertants are observed, suggesting that the compound becomes mutagenic after metabolic activation.
Determine if the compound is a potential mutagen: Based on the results, the test compound is still considered a potential mutagen because it induces mutations after being metabolized by the enzymes in the S9 extract. This mimics how the compound might behave in a living organism.
Conclude the explanation: The Ames test results indicate that the compound is not directly mutagenic but is a potential mutagen after metabolic activation. This highlights the importance of including the S9 extract in such tests to assess the mutagenic potential of compounds that require metabolic conversion.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ames Test

The Ames test is a widely used assay to assess the mutagenic potential of chemical compounds. It utilizes strains of bacteria, typically Salmonella, that are unable to synthesize histidine (his⁻). When exposed to potential mutagens, these bacteria may revert to a his⁺ phenotype, indicating a mutation. The presence of revertants suggests that the compound can induce genetic changes, which is a key factor in evaluating mutagenicity.
S9 Extract

S9 extract is a metabolic activation system derived from the liver of rodents, containing enzymes that mimic the metabolic processes that occur in living organisms. In the Ames test, S9 is added to assess whether a compound requires metabolic activation to exert its mutagenic effects. The presence of S9 can enhance the detection of mutagens that are inactive in their original form but become reactive after metabolic conversion.
Mutagenicity

Mutagenicity refers to the ability of a substance to cause mutations in the DNA of organisms. A compound is considered a potential mutagen if it can induce genetic changes that may lead to cancer or other genetic disorders. In the context of the Ames test, if a compound produces a significant number of revertants in the presence of S9 but not without it, it suggests that the compound may require metabolic activation to exert its mutagenic effects, indicating its potential as a mutagen.
