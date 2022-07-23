Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 11 - Gene Mutation, DNA Repair, and Homologous Recombination
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 11 - Gene Mutation, DNA Repair, and Homologous RecombinationProblem 27
Chapter 11, Problem 27

Following the spill of a mixture of chemicals into a small pond, bacteria from the pond are tested and show an unusually high rate of mutation. A number of mutant cultures are grown from mutant colonies and treated with known mutagens to study the rate of reversion. Most of the mutant cultures show a significantly higher reversion rate when exposed to base analogs such as proflavin and 2-aminopurine. What does this suggest about the nature of the chemicals in the spill?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of mutation and reversion: Mutation is a change in the DNA sequence, and reversion is the process where a mutant gene changes back to its original form or function.
Recognize that base analogs like proflavin and 2-aminopurine cause mutations by incorporating into DNA and causing base substitutions or frameshifts during DNA replication.
Note that the mutant cultures show a higher reversion rate when exposed to these base analogs, indicating that the original mutations are likely base substitutions or frameshift mutations that can be reversed by similar mechanisms.
Infer that the chemicals in the spill likely caused mutations by acting as base analogs or by inducing similar types of DNA damage that lead to base substitutions or frameshifts.
Conclude that the nature of the chemicals in the spill is probably mutagenic agents that mimic bases or interfere with DNA replication fidelity, leading to increased mutation rates that can be reversed by base analog treatment.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mutagenesis and Mutation Types

Mutagenesis refers to the process by which the genetic information of an organism is changed, resulting in mutations. Different mutagens cause specific types of mutations, such as base substitutions, insertions, or deletions. Understanding the mutation type helps identify the mutagenic agent involved.
Recommended video:
Guided course
10:48
Mutations and Phenotypes

Base Analogs as Mutagens

Base analogs are chemical compounds structurally similar to DNA bases that can be incorporated into DNA during replication. They often cause mispairing, leading to increased mutation rates and reversions. Examples include 2-aminopurine and proflavin, which induce base substitutions and frameshift mutations.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:49
Base Distortions

Reversion Rate and Mutation Analysis

Reversion rate measures how frequently a mutation reverts to the original sequence, indicating the type of mutation and mutagen involved. A high reversion rate upon exposure to specific mutagens suggests that the original mutations are of a type targeted by those mutagens, helping infer the nature of the initial chemical exposure.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:48
Chi Square Analysis
Related Practice
Textbook Question
In this chapter, three features of genes or of DNA sequence that contribute to the occurrence of mutational hotspots were described. Identify those three features and briefly describe why they are associated with mutational hotspots.
671
views
Textbook Question
Briefly compare the production of DNA double-strand breaks in bacteria versus the double-strand breaks that precede homologous recombination.
703
views
Textbook Question
During mismatch repair, why is it necessary to distinguish between the template strand and the newly made daughter strand? Describe how this is accomplished.
698
views
Textbook Question

In an Ames test using hisSalmonella bacteria a researcher determines that adding a test compound plus the S9 extract produces a large number of his⁺ revertants but mixing the his⁻ strain plus the test compound without adding S9 does not produce an elevated number of his⁺ revertants.

What is the reason for the different experimental results described?

737
views
Textbook Question

In an Ames test using hisSalmonella bacteria a researcher determines that adding a test compound plus the S9 extract produces a large number of his⁺ revertants but mixing the his⁻ strain plus the test compound without adding S9 does not produce an elevated number of his⁺ revertants.

Is the test compound still considered to be a potential mutagen? Explain why or why not.

471
views
Textbook Question

A wild-type culture of haploid yeast is exposed to ethyl methanesulfonate (EMS). Yeast cells are plated on a complete medium, and 6 colonies (colonies numbered 1 to 6) are transferred to a new complete medium plate for further study. Four replica plates are made from the complete medium plate to plates containing minimal medium or minimal medium plus one amino acid (replica plates numbered 1 to 4) with the following results:

Identify the colonies that are prototrophic (wild type). What growth information leads to your answer? 

436
views