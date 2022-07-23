Many human genes are known to have homologs in the mouse genome. One approach to investigating human hereditary disease is to produce mutations of the mouse homologs of human genes by methods that can precisely target specific nucleotides for mutation.

Despite the homologies that exist between human and mouse genes, some attempts to study human hereditary disease processes by inducing mutations in mouse genes indicate there is little to be learned about human disease in this way. In general terms, describe how and why the study of mouse gene mutations might fail to produce useful information about human disease processes.