Ch. 11 - Gene Mutation, DNA Repair, and Homologous Recombination
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 11 - Gene Mutation, DNA Repair, and Homologous RecombinationProblem 24
Chapter 11, Problem 24

In this chapter, three features of genes or of DNA sequence that contribute to the occurrence of mutational hotspots were described. Identify those three features and briefly describe why they are associated with mutational hotspots.

1
Identify the first feature: Repetitive DNA sequences, such as microsatellites, are prone to slippage during DNA replication, leading to insertions or deletions.
Identify the second feature: CpG dinucleotides are hotspots due to the methylation of cytosine, which can lead to deamination and conversion to thymine, resulting in a transition mutation.
Identify the third feature: Palindromic sequences can form secondary structures like hairpins or cruciforms, which can interfere with replication and repair processes, increasing the likelihood of mutations.
Explain why repetitive sequences are prone to mutations: During replication, the DNA polymerase may slip on these sequences, causing misalignment and resulting in frameshift mutations.
Explain why CpG dinucleotides are prone to mutations: Methylated cytosines in CpG sites can spontaneously deaminate to form thymine, which is not efficiently repaired, leading to a high mutation rate.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

DNA Sequence Composition

The composition of DNA sequences, particularly the presence of repetitive elements or specific nucleotide patterns, can influence the likelihood of mutations. For instance, regions rich in adenine and thymine (A-T rich) are more prone to errors during DNA replication, leading to higher mutation rates.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:41
Sequencing Difficulties

DNA Structure and Stability

The three-dimensional structure of DNA, including its double helix formation and the stability of base pairs, plays a crucial role in mutational hotspots. Unstable regions, such as those with high tension or torsional strain, are more susceptible to breaks and rearrangements, increasing mutation frequency.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:25
DNA Structure

Environmental Factors and DNA Repair Mechanisms

Environmental factors, such as radiation or chemical exposure, can create conditions that lead to mutational hotspots. Additionally, the efficiency of DNA repair mechanisms varies across different regions of the genome; areas with less effective repair processes are more likely to accumulate mutations over time.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:44
Repair Pathways
Many human genes are known to have homologs in the mouse genome. One approach to investigating human hereditary disease is to produce mutations of the mouse homologs of human genes by methods that can precisely target specific nucleotides for mutation.

Numerous studies of mutations of the mouse homologs of human genes have yielded valuable information about how gene mutations influence the human disease process. In general terms, describe how and why creating mutations of the mouse homologs can give information about human hereditary disease processes.

Many human genes are known to have homologs in the mouse genome. One approach to investigating human hereditary disease is to produce mutations of the mouse homologs of human genes by methods that can precisely target specific nucleotides for mutation.

Despite the homologies that exist between human and mouse genes, some attempts to study human hereditary disease processes by inducing mutations in mouse genes indicate there is little to be learned about human disease in this way. In general terms, describe how and why the study of mouse gene mutations might fail to produce useful information about human disease processes.

The fluctuation test performed by Luria and Delbrück is consistent with the random mutation hypothesis. Briefly describe their experiment and identify how the results match the prediction of the random mutation hypothesis. What would have to be different about the experimental results for them to agree with the prediction of the adaptive mutation hypothesis?
Briefly compare the production of DNA double-strand breaks in bacteria versus the double-strand breaks that precede homologous recombination.
During mismatch repair, why is it necessary to distinguish between the template strand and the newly made daughter strand? Describe how this is accomplished.
Following the spill of a mixture of chemicals into a small pond, bacteria from the pond are tested and show an unusually high rate of mutation. A number of mutant cultures are grown from mutant colonies and treated with known mutagens to study the rate of reversion. Most of the mutant cultures show a significantly higher reversion rate when exposed to base analogs such as proflavin and 2-aminopurine. What does this suggest about the nature of the chemicals in the spill?

