Many human genes are known to have homologs in the mouse genome. One approach to investigating human hereditary disease is to produce mutations of the mouse homologs of human genes by methods that can precisely target specific nucleotides for mutation.

Numerous studies of mutations of the mouse homologs of human genes have yielded valuable information about how gene mutations influence the human disease process. In general terms, describe how and why creating mutations of the mouse homologs can give information about human hereditary disease processes.