Chapter 11, Problem 34c

Using your knowledge of DNA repair pathways, choose the pathway that would be used to repair the following types of DNA damage. Explain your reasoning.
A thymine dimer induced as a result of UV exposure



Understand the type of DNA damage: A thymine dimer is a covalent bond formed between two adjacent thymine bases on the same DNA strand, caused by UV radiation. This distorts the DNA helix and interferes with replication and transcription.
Identify the DNA repair pathway: Thymine dimers are typically repaired by the nucleotide excision repair (NER) pathway, which is specialized for removing bulky lesions that distort the DNA helix.
Explain the NER process: In the NER pathway, a multi-enzyme complex recognizes the distortion in the DNA helix caused by the thymine dimer. The damaged strand is unwound, and a small section of the strand containing the dimer is excised.
Describe the repair synthesis: After the damaged section is removed, DNA polymerase fills in the gap by synthesizing new DNA using the undamaged complementary strand as a template.
Conclude with ligation: Finally, DNA ligase seals the newly synthesized DNA into the existing strand, restoring the integrity of the DNA molecule.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Thymine Dimers

Thymine dimers are a type of DNA damage that occurs when two adjacent thymine bases bond together due to ultraviolet (UV) light exposure. This abnormal bonding distorts the DNA structure, leading to replication errors if not repaired. Understanding the formation and consequences of thymine dimers is crucial for identifying the appropriate repair mechanisms.
Nucleotide Excision Repair (NER)

Nucleotide excision repair (NER) is a DNA repair mechanism that specifically targets bulky DNA lesions, such as thymine dimers. The process involves recognizing the distortion in the DNA helix, excising the damaged segment, and synthesizing new DNA to fill the gap. NER is essential for maintaining genomic stability and preventing mutations caused by UV-induced damage.
DNA Repair Pathways

DNA repair pathways are cellular mechanisms that detect and correct damage to the DNA structure. These pathways include various processes such as base excision repair, nucleotide excision repair, and mismatch repair, each tailored to specific types of damage. Understanding these pathways is vital for comprehending how cells maintain their genetic integrity in response to environmental stressors like UV radiation.
