Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 11 - Gene Mutation, DNA Repair, and Homologous Recombination
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 11 - Gene Mutation, DNA Repair, and Homologous RecombinationProblem 22a
Chapter 11, Problem 22a

Many human genes are known to have homologs in the mouse genome. One approach to investigating human hereditary disease is to produce mutations of the mouse homologs of human genes by methods that can precisely target specific nucleotides for mutation.
Numerous studies of mutations of the mouse homologs of human genes have yielded valuable information about how gene mutations influence the human disease process. In general terms, describe how and why creating mutations of the mouse homologs can give information about human hereditary disease processes.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of homologous genes: Homologous genes are genes in different species that share a common ancestor and often have similar functions. In this case, human genes and their mouse homologs are being studied because of their evolutionary and functional similarities.
Explain the relevance of mouse models: Mice are commonly used in genetic research because they share a high degree of genetic similarity with humans, are easy to breed, and have a short generation time. Studying mouse homologs allows researchers to investigate genetic functions and disease processes in a controlled environment.
Describe the process of targeted mutation: Scientists use techniques such as CRISPR-Cas9 or homologous recombination to precisely alter specific nucleotides in the mouse genome. This allows them to mimic mutations found in human genes associated with hereditary diseases.
Discuss the insights gained from mouse models: By observing the phenotypic effects of these mutations in mice, researchers can infer how similar mutations might affect human biology. This includes understanding disease mechanisms, identifying affected pathways, and testing potential treatments.
Highlight the importance of ethical considerations: While mouse models provide valuable insights, researchers must ensure ethical treatment of animals and consider alternative methods when possible. This ensures responsible use of animal models in advancing human health research.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Homologous Genes

Homologous genes are genes in different species that share a common ancestry and often retain similar functions. In this context, mouse genes that are homologous to human genes can provide insights into gene function and disease mechanisms. Studying these homologs allows researchers to understand how mutations in human genes may lead to hereditary diseases by observing the effects of similar mutations in mice.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:09
Mapping Genes

Gene Targeting Techniques

Gene targeting techniques, such as CRISPR-Cas9, enable precise modifications of specific nucleotides within a gene. This allows scientists to create specific mutations in the mouse homologs of human genes, mimicking the genetic alterations associated with human diseases. By analyzing the resulting phenotypic changes in mice, researchers can infer the potential impacts of similar mutations in humans.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:09
Mapping Genes

Model Organisms in Genetics

Model organisms, like mice, are extensively used in genetic research due to their genetic, biological, and behavioral similarities to humans. They serve as a practical platform for studying the effects of genetic mutations in a controlled environment. Insights gained from these studies can help elucidate the underlying mechanisms of human hereditary diseases, facilitating the development of potential therapies and interventions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:30
Genetics of Development
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The partial amino acid sequence of a wild-type protein is

… Arg-Met-Tyr-Thr-Leu-Cys-Ser …

The same portion of the protein from a mutant has the sequence

… Arg-Met-Leu-Tyr-Ala-Leu-Phe …

Identify the type of mutation.

714
views
Textbook Question

The partial amino acid sequence of a wild-type protein is

… Arg-Met-Tyr-Thr-Leu-Cys-Ser …

The same portion of the protein from a mutant has the sequence

… Arg-Met-Leu-Tyr-Ala-Leu-Phe …

Give the sequence of the wild-type DNA template strand. Use A/G if the nucleotide could be either purine, T/C if it could be either pyrimidine, N if any nucleotide could occur at a site, or the alternative nucleotides if a purine and a pyrimidine are possible.

602
views
Textbook Question

The two DNA and polypeptide sequences shown are for alleles at a hypothetical locus that produce different polypeptides, both five amino acids long. In each case, the lower DNA strand is the template strand:

Based on DNA and polypeptide sequences alone, is there any way to determine which allele is dominant and which is recessive? Why or why not?

589
views
Textbook Question

Many human genes are known to have homologs in the mouse genome. One approach to investigating human hereditary disease is to produce mutations of the mouse homologs of human genes by methods that can precisely target specific nucleotides for mutation.

Despite the homologies that exist between human and mouse genes, some attempts to study human hereditary disease processes by inducing mutations in mouse genes indicate there is little to be learned about human disease in this way. In general terms, describe how and why the study of mouse gene mutations might fail to produce useful information about human disease processes.

590
views
Textbook Question
The fluctuation test performed by Luria and Delbrück is consistent with the random mutation hypothesis. Briefly describe their experiment and identify how the results match the prediction of the random mutation hypothesis. What would have to be different about the experimental results for them to agree with the prediction of the adaptive mutation hypothesis?
967
views
Textbook Question
In this chapter, three features of genes or of DNA sequence that contribute to the occurrence of mutational hotspots were described. Identify those three features and briefly describe why they are associated with mutational hotspots.
671
views