Chapter 11, Problem 20a

The partial amino acid sequence of a wild-type protein is
… Arg-Met-Tyr-Thr-Leu-Cys-Ser …
The same portion of the protein from a mutant has the sequence
… Arg-Met-Leu-Tyr-Ala-Leu-Phe …
Identify the type of mutation.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Compare the amino acid sequences of the wild-type and mutant proteins to identify the differences. Note that the wild-type sequence is Arg-Met-Tyr-Thr-Leu-Cys-Ser, while the mutant sequence is Arg-Met-Leu-Tyr-Ala-Leu-Phe.
Determine the codons that correspond to the amino acids in the wild-type sequence and the mutant sequence. Use the genetic code table to map each amino acid to its possible codons.
Identify the specific changes in the codons that could lead to the observed differences in the amino acid sequence. For example, determine which nucleotide substitutions, insertions, or deletions could explain the changes in the amino acids.
Classify the type of mutation based on the observed changes. For example, if a single nucleotide substitution changes one amino acid to another, it is a missense mutation. If the reading frame is altered, it is a frameshift mutation.
Conclude the type of mutation by analyzing whether the changes are consistent with a point mutation, frameshift mutation, or another type of mutation, and explain how the mutation affects the protein sequence.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Types of Mutations

Mutations can be classified into several types, including point mutations, insertions, deletions, and frameshift mutations. Point mutations involve a change in a single nucleotide, which can lead to missense, nonsense, or silent mutations. Insertions and deletions involve the addition or loss of nucleotides, potentially altering the reading frame of the gene.
Recommended video:
Guided course
10:48
Mutations and Phenotypes

Missense Mutation

A missense mutation occurs when a single nucleotide change results in the substitution of one amino acid for another in the protein sequence. This can affect the protein's function depending on the properties of the substituted amino acid and its role in the protein's structure or activity.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:49
Point Mutations

Amino Acid Sequence

The amino acid sequence of a protein is determined by the sequence of nucleotides in the corresponding gene. Each set of three nucleotides, known as a codon, codes for a specific amino acid. Changes in the nucleotide sequence can lead to alterations in the amino acid sequence, which may impact the protein's function and stability.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:41
Sequencing Difficulties
