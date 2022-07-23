The partial amino acid sequence of a wild-type protein is

… Arg-Met-Tyr-Thr-Leu-Cys-Ser …

The same portion of the protein from a mutant has the sequence

… Arg-Met-Leu-Tyr-Ala-Leu-Phe …

Give the sequence of the wild-type DNA template strand. Use A/G if the nucleotide could be either purine, T/C if it could be either pyrimidine, N if any nucleotide could occur at a site, or the alternative nucleotides if a purine and a pyrimidine are possible.