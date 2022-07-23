Skip to main content
Ch. 11 - Gene Mutation, DNA Repair, and Homologous Recombination
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 11 - Gene Mutation, DNA Repair, and Homologous RecombinationProblem 14a
Chapter 11, Problem 14a

Several types of mutation are identified and described. These include (1) promoter mutation, (2) splice site mutation, (3) missense mutation, (4) frameshift mutation, and 5) nonsense mutation. Match the following mutation descriptions with the type(s) of mutations listed above. More than one mutation type might match a description.


A mutation that changes several amino acids in a protein and results in a protein that is shorter than the wild-type product.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the problem: The question asks us to identify the type(s) of mutation that match the description provided. The description mentions a mutation that changes several amino acids and results in a shorter protein compared to the wild-type product.
Review the mutation types: Recall the definitions of the mutation types listed in the problem. For example: (1) Promoter mutation affects gene expression, (2) Splice site mutation affects RNA splicing, (3) Missense mutation changes one amino acid, (4) Frameshift mutation alters the reading frame, and (5) Nonsense mutation introduces a premature stop codon.
Analyze the description: The mutation changes several amino acids, which suggests a disruption in the reading frame. Additionally, the protein is shorter, indicating the presence of a premature stop codon.
Match the description to mutation types: A frameshift mutation can change several amino acids by altering the reading frame, and it can also lead to a premature stop codon, resulting in a shorter protein. A nonsense mutation directly introduces a premature stop codon, which also shortens the protein.
Conclude the solution: Based on the analysis, the mutation described matches both frameshift mutation and nonsense mutation. These are the types of mutations that fit the given description.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Frameshift Mutation

A frameshift mutation occurs when nucleotides are inserted or deleted from the DNA sequence, altering the reading frame of the gene. This change can lead to the production of a completely different protein, often resulting in a longer or shorter protein than the original. Because the entire sequence downstream of the mutation is affected, multiple amino acids can be altered, which is critical for understanding the described mutation.
Nonsense Mutation

A nonsense mutation is a type of mutation that introduces a premature stop codon in the coding sequence of a gene. This results in the truncation of the protein, leading to a shorter and often nonfunctional protein product. Understanding this mutation type is essential as it directly relates to the description of a protein that is shorter than the wild-type product.
Missense Mutation

A missense mutation is a change in a single nucleotide that results in the substitution of one amino acid for another in the protein. While this type of mutation can alter protein function, it typically does not lead to a shorter protein unless it coincides with a frameshift or nonsense mutation. Recognizing missense mutations is important for understanding how specific amino acid changes can impact protein structure and function.
