Lytic and Lysogenic Cycles

The lytic and lysogenic cycles are two distinct pathways that bacteriophages, like λ phage, can follow after infecting a bacterial host. In the lytic cycle, the phage replicates rapidly, leading to the destruction of the host cell and the release of new phage particles. In contrast, the lysogenic cycle involves the integration of the phage DNA into the host genome, allowing it to replicate along with the host cell without causing immediate harm.