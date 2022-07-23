Suppose that base substitution mutations sufficient to eliminate the function of the operator regions listed below were to occur. For each case, describe how transcription or life cycle would be affected.
lacO mutation in E. coli
lacO mutation in E. coli
OR1 mutation in λ phage
OR3 mutation in λ phage
How would mutations that inactivate each of the following genes affect the determination of the lytic or lysogenic life cycle in mutated λ phage strains? Explain your answers.
cI
cII
cro