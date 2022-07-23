Mutations and Gene Function

Mutations are changes in the DNA sequence that can affect gene function. In the context of the cro gene, mutations that inactivate it would prevent the production of the cro protein, disrupting the balance between the lytic and lysogenic cycles. This could lead to an increased likelihood of lysogeny, as the repression of lysogenic genes would be lifted, allowing the phage to integrate its DNA into the host genome instead of immediately replicating.