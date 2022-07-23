Two different mutations affect PRE. Mutant 1 decreases transcription from the promoter to 10% of normal. Mutant 2 increases transcription from the promoter to 10 times greater than the wild type. How will each mutation affect the determination of the lytic or lysogenic life cycle in mutant λ phage strains? Explain your answers.
How would mutations that inactivate each of the following genes affect the determination of the lytic or lysogenic life cycle in mutated λ phage strains? Explain your answers.
cro
cI
cII
int
cII and cro
N