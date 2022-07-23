cII Gene Function

The cII gene of λ phage plays a crucial role in determining the life cycle of the phage. It is involved in promoting the lysogenic cycle by stabilizing the expression of genes that lead to the integration of phage DNA into the host genome. When cII is active, it favors lysogeny; however, if cII is inactivated by mutations, the phage is more likely to enter the lytic cycle, as the regulatory balance shifts.