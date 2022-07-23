Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 14 - Analysis of Gene Function via Forward Genetics and Reverse Genetics
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 14 - Analysis of Gene Function via Forward Genetics and Reverse GeneticsProblem C.9d
Chapter 14, Problem C.9d

Go to the website http://www.cancer.gov and select 'Cancer Types' on the top menu bar. Scroll down to 'Breast Cancer' and click. Select 'Cases & Prevention' from the options. Click 'More information' and select 'BRCA Mutations: Cancer Risk and Genetic Testing'. Use the information on this page to answer the following questions. Are there measures a woman with a positive result can take to lessen her chances of developing cancer or to catch a cancer early in its development?

Verified step by step guidance
1
This question is about understanding genetic risk factors and preventive measures related to BRCA mutations, which are linked to breast cancer risk.
First, recognize that BRCA1 and BRCA2 are genes where certain mutations can significantly increase the risk of breast and ovarian cancers.
Next, explore the information on the specified website section about BRCA mutations, focusing on recommended strategies for women who test positive for these mutations.
Identify the preventive measures mentioned, which may include increased surveillance (such as more frequent mammograms or MRI scans), lifestyle changes, chemoprevention (using medications to reduce risk), and prophylactic surgeries (such as mastectomy or oophorectomy) to reduce cancer risk.
Finally, understand that early detection strategies aim to catch cancer at an early, more treatable stage, while preventive surgeries and medications aim to lower the overall risk of developing cancer.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

BRCA Gene Mutations and Cancer Risk

BRCA1 and BRCA2 are genes that produce proteins responsible for repairing DNA damage. Mutations in these genes can significantly increase a woman's risk of developing breast and ovarian cancers. Understanding these mutations helps assess individual cancer risk and guides decisions about prevention and screening.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:46
Cancer Mutations

Preventive Measures for High-Risk Individuals

Women with positive BRCA mutations can take preventive actions such as increased surveillance, chemoprevention, or risk-reducing surgeries like mastectomy or oophorectomy. These measures aim to lower the chance of cancer development or detect it early when treatment is more effective.
Recommended video:
Guided course
11:06
Mathematical Measurements

Early Detection and Screening Strategies

Early detection involves regular screening methods like mammograms, MRI, and clinical breast exams, especially for high-risk women. These strategies help identify cancer at an early stage, improving treatment outcomes and survival rates.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:52
Cell-cell interactions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Go to the website http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/omim and enter 'Lynch syndrome' in the Search box at the top of the page. From the list of options given, select '#120435—Lynch Syndrome.' Use the information you retrieve to answer the following questions. Provide a brief summary of the normal functions of the protein products of these genes.

386
views
Textbook Question

Go to the website http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/omim and enter 'Lynch syndrome' in the Search box at the top of the page. From the list of options given, select '#120435—Lynch Syndrome.' Use the information you retrieve to answer the following questions. What are the approximate rates of cancer that develop in people carrying a mutation of one of these genes?

544
views
Textbook Question

Explain the following processes involving chromosome mutations and cancer development.

How the chromosome mutation producing Burkitt lymphoma generates the disease.

455
views
Textbook Question

Based on what you read in this chapter, Can a tumor arise from a single mutated cell? Are all the cells in a tumor identical?

492
views
Textbook Question

Why do most cancers require the mutation of multiple genes?

375
views
Textbook Question

A tumor is a growing mass of abnormal cells. Describe the difference between a benign tumor and a malignant tumor.

636
views