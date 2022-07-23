Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 16 - Genomics: Genetics from a Whole-Genome Perspective
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 16 - Genomics: Genetics from a Whole-Genome PerspectiveProblem 19
Chapter 16, Problem 19

Symbiodinium minutum is a dinoflagellate with a genome size that encodes more than 40,000 protein-coding genes. In contrast, the genome of Plasmodium falciparum has only a little more than 5000 protein-coding genes. Both Symbiodinium and Plasmodium are members of the Alveolate lineage of eukaryotes. What might be the cause of such a wide variation in their genome sizes?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that genome size and gene number can vary widely even among related organisms due to differences in evolutionary pressures, lifestyle, and ecological niches.
Step 2: Consider that Symbiodinium minutum, being a dinoflagellate, may have undergone extensive gene duplication events, leading to a larger number of protein-coding genes compared to Plasmodium falciparum.
Step 3: Recognize that Plasmodium falciparum is an obligate intracellular parasite with a streamlined genome, often losing genes unnecessary for its parasitic lifestyle, which reduces its genome size and gene count.
Step 4: Explore the role of genome architecture differences, such as the presence of repetitive DNA, transposable elements, and gene family expansions, which can contribute to genome size variation between these two species.
Step 5: Summarize that the wide variation in genome sizes between Symbiodinium and Plasmodium likely results from their distinct evolutionary histories, ecological roles, and genome dynamics such as gene duplication, gene loss, and genome streamlining.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Genome Size Variation

Genome size varies widely among organisms due to differences in gene number, non-coding DNA, and repetitive elements. Larger genomes often contain more genes or extensive non-coding regions, while smaller genomes may be more compact with fewer genes. Understanding genome size helps explain functional and evolutionary differences between species.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:28
Genomic Variation

Gene Duplication and Expansion

Gene duplication is a key evolutionary mechanism that increases gene number, leading to genome expansion. Duplicated genes can evolve new functions or provide redundancy, contributing to complexity. Organisms like Symbiodinium may have undergone extensive gene duplication, resulting in a larger gene repertoire compared to Plasmodium.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:18
Duplications

Lifestyle and Evolutionary Adaptation

An organism’s lifestyle influences genome evolution; free-living species often have larger genomes with diverse genes for environmental adaptation, while obligate parasites like Plasmodium tend to have reduced genomes due to reliance on host resources. This evolutionary pressure shapes genome size and gene content within related lineages.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:55
Overview
Related Practice
Textbook Question

You have isolated a gene that is important for the production of milk and wish to study its regulation. You examine the genomes of human, mouse, dog, chicken, pufferfish, and yeast and note that all genomes except yeast have an orthologous gene.

What does the existence of orthologous genes in chicken and pufferfish tell you about the function of this gene?

437
views
Textbook Question

You have isolated a gene that is important for the production of milk and wish to study its regulation. You examine the genomes of human, mouse, dog, chicken, pufferfish, and yeast and note that all genomes except yeast have an orthologous gene.

How would you identify the regulatory elements important for the expression of your isolated gene in mammary glands?

532
views
Textbook Question

When the human genome is examined, the chromosomes appear to have undergone only minimal rearrangement in the 100 million years since the last common ancestor of eutherian mammals. However, when individual humans are examined or when the human genome is compared with that of chimpanzees, a large number of small indels and SNPs can be detected. How are these observations reconciled?

441
views
Textbook Question

Substantial fractions of the genomes of many plants consist of segmental duplications; for example, approximately 40% of genes in the Arabidopsis genome are duplicated. How might you approach the functional characterization of such genes using reverse genetics?

371
views
Textbook Question

A modification of the two-hybrid system, called the one-hybrid system, is used for identifying proteins that can bind specific DNA sequences. In this method, the DNA sequence to be tested, the bait, is fused to a TATA box to drive expression of a reporter gene. The reporter gene is often chosen to complement a mutant phenotype; for example, a HIS gene may be used in a his⁻ mutant yeast strain. A cDNA library is constructed with the cDNA sequences translationally fused to the GAL4 activation domain and transformed into this yeast strain. Diagram how trans-acting proteins that bind to cis-acting regulatory sequences can be identified using a one-hybrid screen.

548
views
Textbook Question

A substantial fraction of almost every genome sequenced consists of genes that have no known function and that do not have sequence similarity to any genes with known function. Describe two approaches to ascertaining the biological role of these genes in S. cerevisiae.

714
views