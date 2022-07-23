When the whole-genome shotgun sequence of the Drosophila genome was assembled, it comprised 134 scaffolds made up of 1636 contigs. What is the difference between physical and sequence gaps?
How do cDNA sequences facilitate gene annotation? Describe how the use of full-length cDNAs facilitates discovery of alternative splicing.
When the whole-genome shotgun sequence of the Drosophila genome was assembled, it comprised 134 scaffolds made up of 1636 contigs. How can physical gaps be closed?
When the whole-genome shotgun sequence of the Drosophila genome was assembled, it comprised 134 scaffolds made up of 1636 contigs.
How can sequence gaps be closed?
How do comparisons between genomes of related species help refine gene annotation?
You are designing algorithms for the bioinformatic prediction of gene sequences. How might algorithms differ for predicting genes in bacterial versus eukaryotic genomic sequence?
You have sequenced a 100-kb region of the Bacillus anthracis genome (the bacterium that causes anthrax) and a 100-kb region from the Gorilla gorilla genome. What differences and similarities might you expect to see in the annotation of the sequences, for example, in the number of genes, gene structure, regulatory sequences, and repetitive DNA?