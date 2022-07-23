Skip to main content
Ch. 16 - Genomics: Genetics from a Whole-Genome Perspective
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 16, Problem 3d

When the whole-genome shotgun sequence of the Drosophila genome was assembled, it comprised 134 scaffolds made up of 1636 contigs.
How can sequence gaps be closed?

Understand the concept of sequence gaps: Sequence gaps occur when there are regions in the genome where the sequence data is missing, often due to limitations in sequencing technology or assembly algorithms.
Identify the type of gaps: Sequence gaps can be classified as either 'physical gaps' (where no sequence data exists) or 'informational gaps' (where sequence data exists but cannot be assembled due to repetitive regions or other complexities).
Use paired-end reads or mate-pair sequencing: These techniques provide information about the relative positions of sequences on the genome, helping to bridge gaps by linking contigs that are separated by unsequenced regions.
Perform PCR amplification and Sanger sequencing: Design primers flanking the gap regions to amplify the missing sequences, followed by Sanger sequencing to close the gaps with high accuracy.
Apply gap-filling algorithms and manual curation: Use bioinformatics tools to reanalyze the assembly, leveraging known genomic features or reference genomes to resolve gaps. Manual inspection may also be necessary for complex regions.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Whole-Genome Shotgun Sequencing

Whole-genome shotgun sequencing is a method used to sequence an entire genome by randomly breaking the DNA into small fragments, which are then sequenced. The resulting sequences, or reads, are assembled into longer contiguous sequences (contigs) and scaffolds. This approach allows for rapid sequencing of complex genomes, but often results in gaps that need to be addressed for complete assembly.
Sequencing Overview

Contigs and Scaffolds

Contigs are overlapping DNA segments that have been assembled into a continuous sequence, while scaffolds are larger structures that consist of multiple contigs linked together, often with gaps in between. Understanding the relationship between contigs and scaffolds is crucial for genome assembly, as closing gaps in scaffolds is essential for obtaining a complete and accurate representation of the genome.
Traditional vs. Next-Gen

Gap Closure Techniques

Gap closure techniques involve various strategies to fill in the missing sequences between contigs in a scaffold. Common methods include using paired-end reads, where two ends of a DNA fragment are sequenced, and employing PCR amplification to target specific regions. Additionally, utilizing long-read sequencing technologies can help span larger gaps, improving the overall quality and completeness of the genome assembly.
Segmentation Genes
Related Practice
Textbook Question

When the whole-genome shotgun sequence of the Drosophila genome was assembled, it comprised 134 scaffolds made up of 1636 contigs. Why were there so many more contigs than scaffolds?

Textbook Question

When the whole-genome shotgun sequence of the Drosophila genome was assembled, it comprised 134 scaffolds made up of 1636 contigs. What is the difference between physical and sequence gaps?

Textbook Question

When the whole-genome shotgun sequence of the Drosophila genome was assembled, it comprised 134 scaffolds made up of 1636 contigs. How can physical gaps be closed?

Textbook Question

How do cDNA sequences facilitate gene annotation? Describe how the use of full-length cDNAs facilitates discovery of alternative splicing.

Textbook Question

How do comparisons between genomes of related species help refine gene annotation?

Textbook Question

You are designing algorithms for the bioinformatic prediction of gene sequences. How might algorithms differ for predicting genes in bacterial versus eukaryotic genomic sequence?

