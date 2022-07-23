Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 16 - Genomics: Genetics from a Whole-Genome Perspective
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 16 - Genomics: Genetics from a Whole-Genome PerspectiveProblem 5
Chapter 16, Problem 5

How do comparisons between genomes of related species help refine gene annotation?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that gene annotation is the process of identifying the locations and functions of genes within a genome sequence.
Recognize that comparing genomes of related species allows scientists to identify conserved sequences, which are likely to be functionally important genes or regulatory elements.
Use sequence alignment tools to find regions of similarity between genomes, highlighting potential genes that may have been missed or incorrectly annotated in one species.
Analyze differences and similarities in gene structure, such as exon-intron boundaries, to improve the accuracy of gene models by confirming or adjusting predicted gene features.
Incorporate comparative data to predict gene function based on conserved sequences and evolutionary relationships, thereby refining the annotation with more reliable biological context.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Comparative Genomics

Comparative genomics involves analyzing and comparing the DNA sequences of different species to identify conserved regions. These conserved sequences often indicate important functional elements like genes or regulatory regions, helping to pinpoint gene locations and functions more accurately.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:48
Genomics Overview

Gene Annotation

Gene annotation is the process of identifying gene locations, structures, and functions within a genome. It involves predicting coding regions, introns, exons, and regulatory elements, often using computational tools and experimental data to assign biological meaning to raw DNA sequences.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:09
Mapping Genes

Evolutionary Conservation and Functional Inference

Evolutionary conservation refers to DNA sequences that remain similar across species due to selective pressure. These conserved sequences are likely functionally important, so comparing genomes helps infer gene function and refine annotations by highlighting regions that are biologically significant.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:26
Functional Genomics
Related Practice
Textbook Question

When the whole-genome shotgun sequence of the Drosophila genome was assembled, it comprised 134 scaffolds made up of 1636 contigs. How can physical gaps be closed?

487
views
Textbook Question

When the whole-genome shotgun sequence of the Drosophila genome was assembled, it comprised 134 scaffolds made up of 1636 contigs.

How can sequence gaps be closed?

498
views
Textbook Question

How do cDNA sequences facilitate gene annotation? Describe how the use of full-length cDNAs facilitates discovery of alternative splicing.

535
views
Textbook Question

You are designing algorithms for the bioinformatic prediction of gene sequences. How might algorithms differ for predicting genes in bacterial versus eukaryotic genomic sequence?

512
views
Textbook Question

You have sequenced a 100-kb region of the Bacillus anthracis genome (the bacterium that causes anthrax) and a 100-kb region from the Gorilla gorilla genome. What differences and similarities might you expect to see in the annotation of the sequences, for example, in the number of genes, gene structure, regulatory sequences, and repetitive DNA?

371
views
Textbook Question

You have just obtained 100 kb of genomic sequence from an as-yet-unsequenced mammalian genome. What are three methods you might use to identify potential genes in the 100 kb? What are the advantages and limitations of each method?

617
views