Wolves and coyotes can interbreed in captivity, and now, because of changes in their habitat distribution, they may have the opportunity to interbreed in the wild. To examine this possibility, mitochondrial DNA from wolf and coyote populations throughout North America—including habitats where the two species both reside—was analyzed, and a phylogenetic tree was constructed from the resulting data. A sequence from a jackal was used as an outgroup, and a sequence from a domestic dog was included, demonstrating wolves as the origin of domestic dogs. What do you conclude about the possibility that interspecific hybridization occurred between wolves and coyotes on the basis of this phylogenetic tree?
Most large protein complexes in mitochondria and chloroplasts are composed both of proteins encoded in the organelle genome and proteins encoded in the nuclear genome. What complexities does this introduce for gene regulation (i.e., for ensuring that the appropriate relative numbers of the proteins in a complex are produced)?
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Organelle vs. Nuclear Genome
Gene Regulation
Protein Complex Assembly
Considering the phylogenetic assignment of Plasmodium falciparum, the malarial parasite, to the phylum Apicomplexa, what might you speculate as to whether the parasite is susceptible to aminoglycoside antibiotics?
Elysia chlorotica is a sea slug that acquires chloroplasts by consuming an algal food source, Vaucheria litorea. The ingested chloroplasts are sequestered in the sea slug's digestive epithelium, where they actively photosynthesize for months after ingestion. In the algae, the algal nuclear genome encodes more than 90% but not all of the proteins required for chloroplast metabolism. Thus it is suspected that the sea slug actively maintains ingested chloroplasts, supplying them with photosynthetic proteins encoded in the sea slug genome. How would you determine whether the sea slug has acquired photosynthetic genes by horizontal gene transfer from its algal food source? Discuss the steps required for heritable endosymbiosis to eventuate, and their plausibility.
Mothers will pass on a mitochondrial defect to their offspring. In a type of gene therapy, one approach to circumvent this problem is to have two different maternal contributions, with the nucleus of the female with the defective mitochondria being placed in an enucleated egg derived from a female with normal mitochondria. After fertilization, the resulting offspring would have three parental sources of DNA—with nuclear DNA derived from a mother and a father, and mitochondrial DNA derived from another 'mother.' Recently, children with this genetic makeup have been born, but the elimination of defective mitochondria is not complete, with the amount of defective mitochondria derived from the defective mother ranging from 0 to 9%. Discuss potential complications resulting from such a mixture of genomes.