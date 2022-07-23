Skip to main content
Ch. 18 - Developmental Genetics
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 18 - Developmental GeneticsProblem 4b
Chapter 18, Problem 4b

Early development in Drosophila is atypical in that pattern formation takes place in a syncytial blastoderm, allowing free diffusion of transcription factors between nuclei. In many other animal species, the fertilized egg is divided by cellular cleavages into a larger and larger number of smaller and smaller cells.
How must the model that describes Drosophila development be modified for describing animal species whose early development is not syncytial?

Understand the key difference between Drosophila development and other animal species' development: Drosophila development occurs in a syncytial blastoderm, where nuclei share a common cytoplasm, allowing transcription factors to diffuse freely. In contrast, other species undergo cellular cleavage, where individual cells are formed, and transcription factors are restricted to their respective cells.
Recognize that in a syncytial blastoderm, the model assumes that transcription factors can freely diffuse and establish gradients across the shared cytoplasm. This allows for the formation of positional information based on these gradients.
For species with cellular cleavage, the model must account for the fact that transcription factors are confined within individual cells. This means that diffusion between cells is not possible, and positional information must be established through mechanisms such as cell signaling or localized transcription factor production.
Incorporate mechanisms like cell-cell communication (e.g., signaling pathways such as Notch, Wnt, or Hedgehog) into the model to explain how cells coordinate their development in the absence of a shared cytoplasm.
Adjust the model to include the role of cell membranes as barriers to diffusion and emphasize the importance of localized gene expression and intercellular signaling in establishing developmental patterns in species with cellular cleavage.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Syncytial Blastoderm

A syncytial blastoderm is a stage in early embryonic development where multiple nuclei share a common cytoplasm without cellular boundaries. In Drosophila, this allows for the free diffusion of transcription factors, facilitating coordinated gene expression across the embryo. Understanding this concept is crucial for comparing it to other developmental models where individual cells are formed early on.
Cellular Cleavage

Cellular cleavage refers to the series of rapid mitotic divisions that occur after fertilization, resulting in the formation of smaller cells called blastomeres. In many animal species, this process leads to a multicellular embryo from the outset, contrasting with the syncytial development seen in Drosophila. Recognizing how cleavage patterns influence development is essential for modifying models to fit non-syncytial organisms.
Transcription Factors

Transcription factors are proteins that regulate the expression of specific genes by binding to nearby DNA. In the context of early development, they play a critical role in determining cell fate and pattern formation. In a syncytial environment, these factors can diffuse freely, while in cellular cleavage models, their distribution and activity must be tightly regulated within individual cells, necessitating adjustments to developmental models.
