Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 18 - Developmental Genetics
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 18 - Developmental GeneticsProblem 23
Chapter 18, Problem 23

The flowering jungle plant Lacandonia schismatica, discovered in southern Mexico, has a unique floral structure. Petal-like organs are in the outer whorls surrounding a number of carpels, and stamens are in the center of the flower. Closely related species are dioecious; female plants bear flowers that resemble those of Lacandonia, but without the central stamens. What type of mutation could have resulted in the evolution of Lacandonia flowers?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the floral structure of Lacandonia schismatica: The plant has a unique arrangement where stamens (male reproductive organs) are located in the center, surrounded by carpels (female reproductive organs) and petal-like organs. This differs from closely related dioecious species, which have separate male and female plants.
Review the concept of homeotic mutations: Homeotic mutations are genetic changes that result in the transformation of one organ type into another. In plants, these mutations often affect genes in the ABC model of flower development, which governs the identity of floral organs.
Consider the role of B-class genes: In the ABC model, B-class genes (such as APETALA3 and PISTILLATA) are responsible for the development of stamens and petals. A mutation in these genes could lead to altered organ placement or identity, potentially explaining the central stamens in Lacandonia.
Explore the possibility of ectopic expression: Ectopic expression refers to the activation of genes in an unusual location. If B-class genes were expressed in the center of the flower instead of their normal location, this could result in stamens forming in the center rather than the outer whorls.
Hypothesize the evolutionary significance: The mutation leading to Lacandonia's floral structure may have provided an adaptive advantage, such as improved pollination efficiency or reproductive success, driving its evolution and persistence in the population.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mutation Types

Mutations are changes in the DNA sequence that can lead to variations in traits. They can be classified into several types, including point mutations, insertions, deletions, and duplications. Each type can affect gene function differently, potentially leading to phenotypic changes such as the unique floral structure observed in Lacandonia schismatica.
Recommended video:
Guided course
10:48
Mutations and Phenotypes

Dioecy

Dioecy refers to a plant reproductive strategy where individual plants are either male or female, leading to distinct sexual morphologies. In dioecious species, such as those related to Lacandonia, the separation of sexes can drive evolutionary changes in floral structures, as adaptations may arise to enhance reproductive success in specific environments.

Evolutionary Developmental Biology (Evo-Devo)

Evo-Devo is a field that studies the relationship between the development of an organism and its evolutionary processes. It examines how changes in developmental pathways can lead to morphological diversity, such as the evolution of unique flower structures in Lacandonia. Understanding these developmental mechanisms can provide insights into how mutations may have shaped the plant's reproductive features.
Recommended video:
Guided course
11:19
Segmentation Genes
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The Hoxd9–13 genes are thought to specify digit identity. You wish to examine the effect of loss-of-function alleles in developing limbs. How would you construct a mouse in which the function of Hoxd9–13 is retained during anterior–posterior embryonic patterning but is absent from developing limbs?

467
views
Textbook Question

Three-spined stickleback fish live in lakes formed when the last ice age ended 10,000 to 15,000 years ago. In lakes where the sticklebacks are prey for larger fish, they develop 35 bony plates along their body as armor. In contrast, sticklebacks in lakes where there are no predators develop only a few or no bony plates. In crosses between fish of the two different morphologies, the lack of bony armor segregates as a recessive trait that maps to the ectodermal dysplasin (Eda) gene. Comparisons between the Eda-coding regions of the armored and nonarmored fish revealed no differences. How can you explain this result?

444
views
Textbook Question

Three-spined stickleback fish live in lakes formed when the last ice age ended 10,000 to 15,000 years ago. In lakes where the sticklebacks are prey for larger fish, they develop 35 bony plates along their body as armor. In contrast, sticklebacks in lakes where there are no predators develop only a few or no bony plates. Loss-of-function mutations in the coding region of the homologous gene in humans result in loss of hair, teeth, and sweat glands, as in the toothless men of Sind (India). What does this suggest about hair, teeth, and sweat glands in humans?

561
views
Textbook Question

Homeotic genes are thought to regulate each other. What aspect of the phenotype of apetala2 agamous double mutants indicates that these two genes act antagonistically?

611
views
Textbook Question

Homeotic genes are thought to regulate each other. Are similar interactions observed between Hox genes?

494
views
Textbook Question

Dipterans (two-winged insects) are thought to have evolved from a four-winged ancestor that had wings on both T2 and T3 thoracic segments, as in extant butterflies and dragonflies. Describe an evolutionary scenario for the evolution of dipterans from four-winged ancestors. What types of mutations could lead to a butterfly developing with only two wings?

480
views