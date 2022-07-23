Consider the even-skipped regulatory sequences in the following figure:
How are the sharp boundaries of expression of Eve Stripe 2 formed?
Consider the even-skipped regulatory sequences in Figure 18.9.
Consider the binding sites for gap proteins and Bicoid in the stripe 2 enhancer module. What sites are occupied in parasegments 2, 3, and 4, and how does this result in expression or no expression?
Explain what you expect to see happen to even-skipped stripe 2 if it is expressed in a Krüppel mutant background. What about a hunchback mutant background? A giant mutant background? A bicoid mutant background?
Why do loss-of-function mutations in Hox genes usually result in embryo lethality, whereas gain-of-function mutants can be viable? Why are flies homozygous for the recessive loss-of-function alleles and viable?
Compare and contrast the specification of segmental identity in Drosophila with that of floral organ specification in Arabidopsis. What is the same in this process, and what is different?
Actinomycin D is a drug that inhibits the activity of RNA polymerase II. In the presence of actinomycin D, early development in many vertebrate species, such as frogs, can proceed past the formation of a blastula, a hollow ball of cells that forms after early cleavage divisions, but development ceases before gastrulation (the stage at which cell layers are established). What does this tell you about maternal versus zygotic gene activity in early frog development?