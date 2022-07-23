Skip to main content
Ch. 19 - Genetic Analysis of Quantitative Traits
Chapter 19, Problem 25a

In human gestational development, abnormalities of the closure of the lower part of the mid-face can result in cleft lip, if the lip alone is affected by the closure defect, or in cleft lip and palate (the roof of the mouth), if the closure defect is more extensive. Cleft lip and cleft lip with cleft palate are multifactorial disorders that are threshold traits. A family with a history of either condition has a significantly increased chance of a recurrence of mid-face cleft disorder in comparison with families without such a history. However, the recurrence risk of a mid-face cleft disorder is higher in families with a history of cleft lip with cleft palate than in families with a history of cleft lip alone. Suppose a friend of yours who has not taken genetics asks you to explain these observations. Construct a genetic explanation for the increased recurrence risk of mid-face clefting in families that have a history of cleft disorders versus families without a history of such disorders.

Step 1: Begin by explaining the concept of multifactorial inheritance. Multifactorial disorders are influenced by both genetic and environmental factors. These traits do not follow simple Mendelian inheritance patterns but instead involve multiple genes (polygenic) and environmental interactions.
Step 2: Introduce the concept of threshold traits. Threshold traits are conditions that manifest only when a certain level of genetic predisposition and environmental factors is exceeded. For cleft lip and cleft palate, the threshold is determined by the combined effects of genetic variants and environmental influences.
Step 3: Discuss the role of genetic predisposition in families with a history of cleft disorders. Families with a history of cleft lip or cleft lip with cleft palate are more likely to carry genetic variants that increase susceptibility to mid-face clefting. These variants may be passed down to offspring, raising the likelihood of recurrence.
Step 4: Explain why the recurrence risk is higher in families with a history of cleft lip with cleft palate compared to cleft lip alone. Cleft lip with cleft palate represents a more extensive closure defect, which may indicate a higher genetic load (greater number or severity of genetic variants). This higher genetic load increases the probability of surpassing the threshold for the disorder in subsequent generations.
Step 5: Conclude by emphasizing the importance of genetic counseling for families with a history of cleft disorders. Genetic counseling can help assess recurrence risks, provide information about potential environmental factors, and guide families in making informed decisions about future pregnancies.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Multifactorial Inheritance

Multifactorial inheritance refers to traits that are influenced by multiple genes and environmental factors. Conditions like cleft lip and palate arise from the interaction of genetic predispositions and external influences, making them complex to predict. This model explains why individuals with a family history of these disorders have a higher risk of recurrence, as they may inherit a combination of risk alleles from their parents.
Threshold Traits

Threshold traits are characteristics that do not manifest until a certain genetic or environmental threshold is crossed. In the context of cleft disorders, individuals may carry risk factors without expressing the condition until they reach a critical point, influenced by both genetic and environmental factors. This concept helps explain why some families experience higher rates of clefting, as they may have a greater accumulation of risk factors.
Recurrence Risk

Recurrence risk is the probability that a genetic condition will appear again in a family after one or more affected individuals have been identified. In families with a history of cleft lip and palate, the recurrence risk is higher due to shared genetic factors and environmental influences. Understanding this risk is crucial for genetic counseling, as it helps families make informed decisions about future pregnancies.
