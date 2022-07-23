Skip to main content
Ch. 19 - Genetic Analysis of Quantitative Traits
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 19 - Genetic Analysis of Quantitative TraitsProblem 26a
Chapter 19, Problem 26a

The children of couples in which one partner has blood type O (genotype ii) and the other partner has blood type AB (genotype IᴬIᴮ) are studied. What is the expected concordance rate for blood type of MZ twins in this study? Explain your answer.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Determine the possible genotypes of the offspring by performing a Punnett square for the cross between one parent with genotype ii (blood type O) and the other parent with genotype IᴬIᴮ (blood type AB).
Set up the Punnett square: Place the alleles from the ii parent (i, i) on one side and the alleles from the IᴬIᴮ parent (Iᴬ, Iᴮ) on the other side. Fill in the grid to determine the offspring genotypes.
Analyze the results of the Punnett square. The possible genotypes of the offspring will be Iᴬi and Iᴮi, corresponding to blood types A and B, respectively. Note that no offspring will have blood type O or AB in this cross.
Understand the concept of concordance rate in monozygotic (MZ) twins. MZ twins are genetically identical, so they will always have the same genotype and, therefore, the same blood type. This means the concordance rate for blood type in MZ twins is 100%.
Conclude that since MZ twins share identical genotypes, the expected concordance rate for blood type in this study is 100%, regardless of whether the offspring have blood type A (Iᴬi) or blood type B (Iᴮi).

Blood Type Inheritance

Blood type is determined by the ABO gene, which has three alleles: A (Iᴬ), B (Iᴮ), and O (i). Individuals with blood type O have the genotype ii, while those with blood type AB have the genotype IᴬIᴮ. The offspring of these parents can inherit one allele from each parent, leading to potential blood types A (Iᴬi) or B (Iᴮi), but not O or AB.
Monozygotic (MZ) Twins

Monozygotic twins, or identical twins, arise from a single fertilized egg that splits into two embryos. They share 100% of their genetic material, which means that any genetic traits, including blood type, will be concordant. In this context, the study of MZ twins helps to understand the genetic basis of blood type inheritance.
Concordance Rate

Concordance rate refers to the probability that both twins in a pair exhibit the same trait or condition. In the case of MZ twins, the concordance rate for blood type would be expected to be high, as they share identical genetic information. Given the blood types possible from the parents, the expected concordance rate for MZ twins in this study would be 100% for the blood types A and B.
