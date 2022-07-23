Skip to main content
In human gestational development, abnormalities of the closure of the lower part of the mid-face can result in cleft lip, if the lip alone is affected by the closure defect, or in cleft lip and palate (the roof of the mouth), if the closure defect is more extensive. Cleft lip and cleft lip with cleft palate are multifactorial disorders that are threshold traits. A family with a history of either condition has a significantly increased chance of a recurrence of mid-face cleft disorder in comparison with families without such a history. However, the recurrence risk of a mid-face cleft disorder is higher in families with a history of cleft lip with cleft palate than in families with a history of cleft lip alone. Construct a similar explanation of why the recurrence risk of a cleft disorder is higher in families with a history of cleft lip with cleft palate than in families with a history of cleft lip alone.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of multifactorial inheritance: Multifactorial disorders are influenced by multiple genetic and environmental factors. Threshold traits occur when the combined effect of these factors surpasses a certain threshold, leading to the manifestation of the disorder.
Recognize the genetic contribution: Cleft lip with cleft palate involves a more extensive closure defect, which likely indicates a higher genetic load (more contributing alleles or genetic variants) compared to cleft lip alone. This higher genetic load increases the likelihood of recurrence in families.
Consider environmental factors: Environmental influences also play a role in multifactorial disorders. Families with a history of cleft lip with cleft palate may share environmental factors that contribute to the recurrence risk, alongside genetic predisposition.
Analyze the threshold model: In the threshold model, cleft lip with cleft palate may represent a condition that requires a higher accumulation of risk factors (both genetic and environmental) to surpass the threshold. Families with this history are more likely to have individuals who inherit a combination of factors that exceed the threshold.
Summarize the recurrence risk: The recurrence risk is higher in families with a history of cleft lip with cleft palate because the genetic and environmental factors contributing to the disorder are more extensive, increasing the probability that these factors will be passed on to offspring and lead to the disorder.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Multifactorial Inheritance

Multifactorial inheritance refers to traits that are influenced by multiple genes and environmental factors. Conditions like cleft lip and palate arise from the interaction of genetic predispositions and external influences, making them complex to predict. This model explains why certain families may have a higher recurrence risk based on their genetic background and environmental exposures.
Threshold Traits

Threshold traits are characteristics that do not manifest until a certain genetic and environmental threshold is crossed. In the case of cleft disorders, individuals may carry risk alleles that do not lead to the condition unless combined with specific environmental factors. This concept helps explain why some families with a history of cleft lip with cleft palate have a higher recurrence risk, as they may have a greater genetic load that pushes them over the threshold.
Familial Aggregation

Familial aggregation refers to the increased likelihood of a trait or disorder occurring in relatives compared to the general population. In the context of cleft disorders, families with a history of cleft lip with cleft palate show a higher recurrence risk due to shared genetic factors and environmental influences. This concept underscores the importance of family history in assessing the risk of cleft disorders in future generations.
