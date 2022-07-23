Narrow Sense Heritability

Narrow sense heritability (h²) focuses specifically on the proportion of phenotypic variance that is due to additive genetic variance alone. This measurement is crucial for predicting the response to selection in breeding programs, as it reflects the heritable traits that can be passed on to the next generation. For instance, in livestock breeding, narrow sense heritability would be used to estimate how much of the variation in milk production is due to additive genetic factors, guiding selection decisions.