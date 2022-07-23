Broad-Sense Heritability (H²)

Broad-sense heritability (H²) is a measure of the proportion of total phenotypic variance in a trait that is attributable to genetic variance. It is calculated as the ratio of genetic variance (VG) to the total phenotypic variance (VP), which includes both genetic and environmental variance. H² provides insight into the potential for a trait to respond to selection and is important for breeding and conservation efforts.