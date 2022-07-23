Narrow Sense Heritability (h²)

Narrow sense heritability (h²) quantifies the proportion of phenotypic variance in a trait that can be attributed to additive genetic variance. It is crucial for predicting the response to selection, as it indicates how much of the trait's variation is heritable and can be passed on to the next generation. A higher h² value suggests that selection will be more effective in altering the trait in future generations.