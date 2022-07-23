Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 19 - Genetic Analysis of Quantitative Traits
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 19 - Genetic Analysis of Quantitative TraitsProblem 16a
Chapter 19, Problem 16a

In a line of cherry tomatoes, the average fruit weight is 16 g. A plant producing tomatoes with an average weight of 12 g is used in one self-fertilization cross to produce a line of smaller tomatoes, and a plant producing tomatoes of 24 g is used in a second cross to produce larger tomatoes. What is the selection differential (S) for fruit weight in each cross?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of selection differential (S): It is the difference between the mean phenotype of the selected parents and the mean phenotype of the original population. In this case, it measures how much the average fruit weight of the selected parents deviates from the average fruit weight of the original population.
Identify the average fruit weight of the original population, which is given as 16 g.
For the first cross (smaller tomatoes): Determine the average fruit weight of the selected parent, which is 12 g. Calculate the selection differential (S) using the formula: S=Wselected-Woriginal, where Wselected is the average weight of the selected parent and Woriginal is the average weight of the original population.
For the second cross (larger tomatoes): Determine the average fruit weight of the selected parent, which is 24 g. Use the same formula to calculate the selection differential (S): S=Wselected-Woriginal.
Interpret the results: The selection differential (S) will indicate how much the selected parents deviate from the original population in terms of fruit weight. This value is important for understanding the strength of selection in each cross.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Selection Differential (S)

The selection differential (S) is a measure of the difference between the mean phenotype of the selected individuals and the mean phenotype of the entire population. It quantifies the extent to which selected individuals differ from the average, indicating the strength of selection applied. In this context, S can be calculated by subtracting the average fruit weight of the selected plants (12 g or 24 g) from the average fruit weight of the original population (16 g).
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:15
Artificial Selection

Phenotypic Variation

Phenotypic variation refers to the observable differences in traits among individuals in a population, which can be influenced by genetic and environmental factors. Understanding phenotypic variation is crucial for predicting how traits like fruit weight can change over generations due to selection. In this scenario, the variation in fruit weight among the selected plants and the original population is essential for calculating the selection differential.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:28
Genomic Variation

Self-Fertilization in Plants

Self-fertilization is a reproductive strategy where a plant fertilizes its own ovules with its own pollen, leading to offspring that are genetically similar to the parent. This method can stabilize certain traits within a population, making it useful for producing lines with specific characteristics, such as smaller or larger tomatoes in this case. Understanding self-fertilization helps in predicting the inheritance patterns of selected traits in subsequent generations.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:06
Formation of Plant Gametes
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What is a quantitative trait locus (QTL)? Suppose you wanted to search for QTLs influencing fruit size in tomatoes. Describe the general structure of a QTL experiment, including the kind of tomato strains you would use, how molecular markers should be distributed in the genome, how the genetic marker alleles should differ between the two strains, and how you would use the F₁ progeny in a subsequent cross to obtain information about the possible location(s) of QTLs of interest.

757
views
Textbook Question

In Nicotiana, two inbred strains produce long (PL) and short (PS) corollas. These lines are crossed to produce F₁, and the F₁ are crossed to produce F₂ plants in which corolla length and variance are measured. The following table summarizes the mean and variance of corolla length in each generation. Calculate H² for corolla length in Nicotiana.

507
views
Textbook Question

Suppose the length of maize ears has narrow sense heritability (h²) of 0.70. A population produces ears that have an average length of 28 cm, and from this population a breeder selects a plant producing 34-cm ears to cross by self-fertilization. Predict the selection differential (S) and the response to selection (R) for this cross.

401
views
Textbook Question

In a line of cherry tomatoes, the average fruit weight is 16 g. A plant producing tomatoes with an average weight of 12 g is used in one self-fertilization cross to produce a line of smaller tomatoes, and a plant producing tomatoes of 24 g is used in a second cross to produce larger tomatoes. If narrow sense heritability (h²) for this trait is 0.80, what are the expected responses to selection (R) for fruit weight in the crosses?

433
views
Textbook Question

Two pure-breeding wheat strains, one producing dark red kernels and the other producing white kernels, are crossed to produce F₁ with pink kernel color. When an F₁ plant is self-fertilized and its seed collected and planted, the resulting F₂ consists of 160 plants with kernel colors as shown in the following table.

Based on the F₂ progeny, how many genes are involved in kernel color determination?

464
views
Textbook Question

Two pure-breeding wheat strains, one producing dark red kernels and the other producing white kernels, are crossed to produce F₁ with pink kernel color. When an F₁ plant is self-fertilized and its seed collected and planted, the resulting F₂ consists of 160 plants with kernel colors as shown in the following table.

How many additive alleles are required to explain the five phenotypes seen in the F₂?

465
views