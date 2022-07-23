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Ch. 19 - Genetic Analysis of Quantitative Traits
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 19 - Genetic Analysis of Quantitative TraitsProblem 28
Chapter 19, Problem 28

Suppose the mature height of a plant is a multifactorial trait under the control of five independently assorting genes, designated A, B, C, D, and E, and five environmental factors. There are two alleles of each gene (A₁, A₂, etc.). Each allele with a subscript 1 (i.e., A₁) contributes 5 cm to potential plant height, and each allele with a 2 subscript (i.e., A₂, etc.) contributes 10 cm to potential plant height. In other words, a genotype containing only 1 alleles (A₁A₁B₁B₁C₁C₁D₁D₁E₁E₁) would have a potential height of [(10)(5)]=50cm, and a genotype with only 2 alleles (A₂A₂B₂B₂C₂C₂D₂D₂E₂E₂) would have a potential height of [(10)(10)]=100cm.The five environmental factors are (1) amount of water, (2) amount of sunlight, (3) soil drainage, (4) nutrient content of soil, and (5) temperature. Each environmental factor can vary from optimal to poor. If all factors are optimal, assume that full potential height is attained. However, if one or more of the environmental factors is less than optimal, then height is reduced. The state of each environmental factor has an effect on growth. In this exercise, we'll assume that the growth is affected according to the following scale:Environmental Factor State Height LostOptimal (O) 0 cmGood (G) 4 cmFair (F) 8 cmMarginal (M) 12 cmPoor (P) 16 cmThus, for example, if one environmental factor is optimal, two are good, one is fair, and one is marginal, the loss of potential height is . If the loss of height potential is greater than the height potential of the plant, the plant does not survive.How many 1 and 2 alleles must be present to give a height potential of 80 cm?

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1
Step 1: Understand that each gene contributes to the potential height of the plant. There are five genes (A, B, C, D, E), each with two alleles (1 and 2).
Step 2: Calculate the contribution of each allele to the potential height. Allele 1 contributes 5 cm, and allele 2 contributes 10 cm.
Step 3: Set up an equation to represent the total potential height: 5x + 10y = 80, where x is the number of 1 alleles and y is the number of 2 alleles.
Step 4: Since there are 10 alleles in total (2 alleles per gene for 5 genes), use the equation x + y = 10 to represent the total number of alleles.
Step 5: Solve the system of equations: 5x + 10y = 80 and x + y = 10, to find the values of x and y that satisfy both equations.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Multifactorial Traits

Multifactorial traits are characteristics influenced by multiple genes and environmental factors. In this case, the mature height of the plant is determined by five genes, each with two alleles, and five environmental conditions. Understanding how these factors interact is crucial for predicting the potential height of the plant.
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Allelic Contribution to Phenotype

Each allele contributes a specific amount to the phenotype, or observable traits, of an organism. In this scenario, alleles A₁, B₁, C₁, D₁, and E₁ contribute 5 cm each, while A₂, B₂, C₂, D₂, and E₂ contribute 10 cm. The combination of these alleles determines the plant's potential height, making it essential to calculate the right mix to achieve a target height.
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Environmental Impact on Growth

Environmental factors significantly influence the growth and development of organisms. In this case, the plant's height can be reduced based on the state of five environmental factors, such as water and sunlight. Understanding how these factors affect height potential is vital for determining the overall growth outcome and survival of the plant.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The children of couples in which one partner has blood type O (genotype ii) and the other partner has blood type AB (genotype IᴬIᴮ) are studied. What is the expected concordance rate for blood type of DZ twins in this study? Explain why this answer is different from the answer to part (a).

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Textbook Question

Answer the following in regard to multifactorial traits in human twins. If the trait is substantially influenced by genes, would you expect the concordance rate to be higher in MZ twins or higher in DZ twins? Explain your reasoning.

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Textbook Question

Answer the following in regard to multifactorial traits in human twins. If the trait is produced with little contribution from genetic variation, what would you expect to see if you compared the concordance rates of MZ twins versus DZ twins? Explain your reasoning.

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Textbook Question
Suppose the mature height of a plant is a multifactorial trait under the control of five independently assorting genes, designated A, B, C, D, and E, and five environmental factors. There are two alleles of each gene (A₁, A₂, etc.). Each allele with a subscript 1 (i.e., A₁) contributes 5 cm to potential plant height, and each allele with a 2 subscript (i.e., A₂, etc.) contributes 10 cm to potential plant height. In other words, a genotype containing only 1 alleles (A₁A₁B₁B₁C₁C₁D₁D₁E₁E₁) would have a potential height of [(10)(5)]=50cm, and a genotype with only 2 alleles (A₂A₂B₂B₂C₂C₂D₂D₂E₂E₂) would have a potential height of [(10)(10)]=100cm.The five environmental factors are (1) amount of water, (2) amount of sunlight, (3) soil drainage, (4) nutrient content of soil, and (5) temperature. Each environmental factor can vary from optimal to poor. If all factors are optimal, assume that full potential height is attained. However, if one or more of the environmental factors is less than optimal, then height is reduced. The state of each environmental factor has an effect on growth. In this exercise, we'll assume that the growth is affected according to the following scale:Environmental Factor State Height LostOptimal (O) 0 cmGood (G) 4 cmFair (F) 8 cmMarginal (M) 12 cmPoor (P) 16 cmThus, for example, if one environmental factor is optimal, two are good, one is fair, and one is marginal, the loss of potential height is . If the loss of height potential is greater than the height potential of the plant, the plant does not survive.List two genotypes that have a height potential of 80 cm.
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Textbook Question

Suppose the mature height of a plant is a multifactorial trait under the control of five independently assorting genes, designated A, B, C, D, and E, and five environmental factors. There are two alleles of each gene (A₁, A₂, etc.). Each allele with a subscript 1 (i.e., A₁) contributes 5 cm to potential plant height, and each allele with a subscript 2 (i.e., A₂, etc.) contributes 10 cm to potential plant height. In other words, a genotype containing only 1 allele (A₁A₁B₁B₁C₁C₁D₁D₁E₁E₁) would have a potential height of [(10)(5)]=50 cm, and a genotype with only 2 alleles (A₂A₂B₂B₂C₂C₂D₂D₂E₂E₂) would have a potential height of [(10)(10)]=100 cm. The five environmental factors are (1) amount of water, (2) amount of sunlight, (3) soil drainage, (4) nutrient content of soil, and (5) temperature. Each environmental factor can vary from optimal to poor. If all factors are optimal, assume that full potential height is attained. However, if one or more of the environmental factors is less than optimal, then height is reduced. The state of each environmental factor has an effect on growth. In this exercise, we'll assume that the growth is affected according to the following scale:

Thus, for example, if one environmental factor is optimal, two are good, one is fair, and one is marginal, the loss of potential height is 0 + 4 + 4 + 8 + 12 = 28 cm. If the loss of height potential is greater than the height potential of the plant, the plant does not survive. Calculate the potential height, based on inherited alleles, and the attained height, based on growth in the environmental circumstances given, for the three plants (a, b, and c) in the accompanying table.

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Textbook Question

Suppose the mature height of a plant is a multifactorial trait under the control of five independently assorting genes, designated A, B, C, D, and E, and five environmental factors. There are two alleles of each gene (A₁, A₂, etc.). Each allele with a subscript 1 (i.e., A₁) contributes 5 cm to potential plant height, and each allele with a subscript 2 (i.e., A₂, etc.) contributes 10 cm to potential plant height. In other words, a genotype containing only 1 allele (A₁A₁B₁B₁C₁C₁D₁D₁E₁E₁) would have a potential height of [(10)(5)]=50 cm, and a genotype with only 2 alleles (A₂A₂B₂B₂C₂C₂D₂D₂E₂E₂) would have a potential height of [(10)(10)]=100 cm. The five environmental factors are (1) amount of water, (2) amount of sunlight, (3) soil drainage, (4) nutrient content of soil, and (5) temperature. Each environmental factor can vary from optimal to poor. If all factors are optimal, assume that full potential height is attained. However, if one or more of the environmental factors is less than optimal, then height is reduced. The state of each environmental factor has an effect on growth. In this exercise, we'll assume that the growth is affected according to the following scale:

Thus, for example, if one environmental factor is optimal, two are good, one is fair, and one is marginal, the loss of potential height is 0 + 4 + 4 + 8 + 12 = 28 cm. If the loss of height potential is greater than the height potential of the plant, the plant does not survive. If two plants that each have a height potential of 75 cm are crossed, what proportion of the progeny will have a height potential of 80 cm?.

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