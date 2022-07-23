The children of couples in which one partner has blood type O (genotype ii) and the other partner has blood type AB (genotype IᴬIᴮ) are studied. What is the expected concordance rate for blood type of DZ twins in this study? Explain why this answer is different from the answer to part (a).
Suppose the mature height of a plant is a multifactorial trait under the control of five independently assorting genes, designated A, B, C, D, and E, and five environmental factors. There are two alleles of each gene (A₁, A₂, etc.). Each allele with a subscript 1 (i.e., A₁) contributes 5 cm to potential plant height, and each allele with a 2 subscript (i.e., A₂, etc.) contributes 10 cm to potential plant height. In other words, a genotype containing only 1 alleles (A₁A₁B₁B₁C₁C₁D₁D₁E₁E₁) would have a potential height of [(10)(5)]=50cm, and a genotype with only 2 alleles (A₂A₂B₂B₂C₂C₂D₂D₂E₂E₂) would have a potential height of [(10)(10)]=100cm.The five environmental factors are (1) amount of water, (2) amount of sunlight, (3) soil drainage, (4) nutrient content of soil, and (5) temperature. Each environmental factor can vary from optimal to poor. If all factors are optimal, assume that full potential height is attained. However, if one or more of the environmental factors is less than optimal, then height is reduced. The state of each environmental factor has an effect on growth. In this exercise, we'll assume that the growth is affected according to the following scale:Environmental Factor State Height LostOptimal (O) 0 cmGood (G) 4 cmFair (F) 8 cmMarginal (M) 12 cmPoor (P) 16 cmThus, for example, if one environmental factor is optimal, two are good, one is fair, and one is marginal, the loss of potential height is . If the loss of height potential is greater than the height potential of the plant, the plant does not survive.How many 1 and 2 alleles must be present to give a height potential of 80 cm?
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Key Concepts
Multifactorial Traits
Allelic Contribution to Phenotype
Environmental Impact on Growth
Answer the following in regard to multifactorial traits in human twins. If the trait is substantially influenced by genes, would you expect the concordance rate to be higher in MZ twins or higher in DZ twins? Explain your reasoning.
Answer the following in regard to multifactorial traits in human twins. If the trait is produced with little contribution from genetic variation, what would you expect to see if you compared the concordance rates of MZ twins versus DZ twins? Explain your reasoning.
Suppose the mature height of a plant is a multifactorial trait under the control of five independently assorting genes, designated A, B, C, D, and E, and five environmental factors. There are two alleles of each gene (A₁, A₂, etc.). Each allele with a subscript 1 (i.e., A₁) contributes 5 cm to potential plant height, and each allele with a subscript 2 (i.e., A₂, etc.) contributes 10 cm to potential plant height. In other words, a genotype containing only 1 allele (A₁A₁B₁B₁C₁C₁D₁D₁E₁E₁) would have a potential height of [(10)(5)]=50 cm, and a genotype with only 2 alleles (A₂A₂B₂B₂C₂C₂D₂D₂E₂E₂) would have a potential height of [(10)(10)]=100 cm. The five environmental factors are (1) amount of water, (2) amount of sunlight, (3) soil drainage, (4) nutrient content of soil, and (5) temperature. Each environmental factor can vary from optimal to poor. If all factors are optimal, assume that full potential height is attained. However, if one or more of the environmental factors is less than optimal, then height is reduced. The state of each environmental factor has an effect on growth. In this exercise, we'll assume that the growth is affected according to the following scale:
Thus, for example, if one environmental factor is optimal, two are good, one is fair, and one is marginal, the loss of potential height is 0 + 4 + 4 + 8 + 12 = 28 cm. If the loss of height potential is greater than the height potential of the plant, the plant does not survive. Calculate the potential height, based on inherited alleles, and the attained height, based on growth in the environmental circumstances given, for the three plants (a, b, and c) in the accompanying table.
Suppose the mature height of a plant is a multifactorial trait under the control of five independently assorting genes, designated A, B, C, D, and E, and five environmental factors. There are two alleles of each gene (A₁, A₂, etc.). Each allele with a subscript 1 (i.e., A₁) contributes 5 cm to potential plant height, and each allele with a subscript 2 (i.e., A₂, etc.) contributes 10 cm to potential plant height. In other words, a genotype containing only 1 allele (A₁A₁B₁B₁C₁C₁D₁D₁E₁E₁) would have a potential height of [(10)(5)]=50 cm, and a genotype with only 2 alleles (A₂A₂B₂B₂C₂C₂D₂D₂E₂E₂) would have a potential height of [(10)(10)]=100 cm. The five environmental factors are (1) amount of water, (2) amount of sunlight, (3) soil drainage, (4) nutrient content of soil, and (5) temperature. Each environmental factor can vary from optimal to poor. If all factors are optimal, assume that full potential height is attained. However, if one or more of the environmental factors is less than optimal, then height is reduced. The state of each environmental factor has an effect on growth. In this exercise, we'll assume that the growth is affected according to the following scale:
Thus, for example, if one environmental factor is optimal, two are good, one is fair, and one is marginal, the loss of potential height is 0 + 4 + 4 + 8 + 12 = 28 cm. If the loss of height potential is greater than the height potential of the plant, the plant does not survive. If two plants that each have a height potential of 75 cm are crossed, what proportion of the progeny will have a height potential of 80 cm?.