A cross between a spicy variety of Capsicum annum pepper and a sweet (nonspicy) variety produces F 1 progeny plants that all have spicy peppers. The F 1 are crossed, and among the F 2 plants are 56 that produce spicy peppers and 20 that produce sweet peppers. Dr. Ara B. Dopsis, an expert on pepper plants, discovers a gene he designates Pun1 that he believes is responsible for spicy versus sweet flavor of peppers. Dr. Dopsis proposes that a dominant allele P produces spicy peppers and that a recessive mutant allele p results in sweet peppers.

Are the data on the parental cross and the F 1 and F 2 consistent with the proposal made by Dr. Dopsis? Explain why or why not, using P and p to indicate probable genotypes of pepper plants.