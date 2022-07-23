Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Transmission Genetics
A cross between a spicy variety of Capsicum annum pepper and a sweet (nonspicy) variety produces F1 progeny plants that all have spicy peppers. The F1 are crossed, and among the F2 plants are 56 that produce spicy peppers and 20 that produce sweet peppers. Dr. Ara B. Dopsis, an expert on pepper plants, discovers a gene he designates Pun1 that he believes is responsible for spicy versus sweet flavor of peppers. Dr. Dopsis proposes that a dominant allele P produces spicy peppers and that a recessive mutant allele p results in sweet peppers.
Are the data on the parental cross and the F1 and F2 consistent with the proposal made by Dr. Dopsis? Explain why or why not, using P and p to indicate probable genotypes of pepper plants.

Step 1: Understand the problem and the genetic hypothesis. Dr. Dopsis proposes that the spicy flavor in peppers is controlled by a single gene, Pun1, with a dominant allele (P) for spicy and a recessive allele (p) for sweet. This means that plants with genotypes PP or Pp will produce spicy peppers, while plants with genotype pp will produce sweet peppers.
Step 2: Analyze the parental cross. The problem states that a cross between a spicy variety (likely PP or Pp) and a sweet variety (pp) produces F₁ progeny that are all spicy. This suggests that the spicy parent is homozygous dominant (PP), as crossing PP with pp would result in all F₁ offspring being heterozygous (Pp) and therefore spicy.
Step 3: Analyze the F₂ generation. The F₁ plants (all Pp) are crossed to produce the F₂ generation. A Pp × Pp cross follows Mendel's laws of inheritance, specifically the monohybrid cross. The expected genotypic ratio is 1:2:1 (PP:Pp:pp), and the corresponding phenotypic ratio is 3:1 (spicy:sweet).
Step 4: Compare the observed F₂ data to the expected ratio. The problem states that there are 56 spicy plants and 20 sweet plants in the F₂ generation. Calculate the total number of F₂ plants (56 + 20 = 76) and determine the expected numbers based on the 3:1 phenotypic ratio. Use the formula: Expected spicy = (3/4) × total plants, and Expected sweet = (1/4) × total plants.
Step 5: Evaluate consistency with the hypothesis. Compare the observed numbers (56 spicy, 20 sweet) to the expected numbers calculated in Step 4. Use a chi-square test to determine if the observed data significantly deviates from the expected 3:1 ratio. If the chi-square value is not significant, the data are consistent with Dr. Dopsis's hypothesis. If it is significant, the hypothesis may need to be revised.

Dominant and Recessive Alleles

In genetics, alleles are different forms of a gene that can exist at a specific locus on a chromosome. A dominant allele, represented by a capital letter (e.g., P), masks the effect of a recessive allele (e.g., p) when both are present in a heterozygous individual. This means that if an organism has at least one dominant allele, the dominant trait will be expressed, while the recessive trait will only be expressed in the absence of the dominant allele.
Variations on Dominance

Punnett Square and Mendelian Inheritance

A Punnett square is a diagram used to predict the genotypes of offspring from a genetic cross. It illustrates the possible combinations of alleles from the parents, allowing for the calculation of expected phenotypic ratios. According to Mendelian inheritance, the offspring of a cross between a homozygous dominant and a homozygous recessive parent will all be heterozygous, while a cross between two heterozygous parents will yield a 3:1 ratio of dominant to recessive phenotypes in the F₂ generation.
Chi Square Analysis

Phenotypic Ratios in F₂ Generation

The phenotypic ratio refers to the relative number of offspring expressing different traits. In the context of a monohybrid cross involving one trait, such as spicy versus sweet peppers, the expected phenotypic ratio in the F₂ generation from two heterozygous parents (Pp x Pp) is typically 3:1, where three offspring exhibit the dominant trait and one exhibits the recessive trait. This ratio can be used to assess whether the observed data from the cross aligns with Mendelian predictions.
Mutations and Phenotypes
