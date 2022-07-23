Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Transmission Genetics
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 2 - Transmission GeneticsProblem 24d
Chapter 2, Problem 24d

Organisms with the genotypes AABbCcDd and AaBbCcDd are crossed. What are the expected proportions of the following progeny?


A–B–ccdd

1
Identify the genotypes of the parents: Parent 1 has the genotype AABbCcDd, and Parent 2 has the genotype AaBbCcDd. Each gene is inherited independently, so we will analyze each gene separately using the rules of Mendelian inheritance.
Determine the probability of the progeny having the genotype A– (dominant A allele). Parent 1 is homozygous dominant (AA), so all offspring will inherit at least one A allele. Parent 2 is heterozygous (Aa), so the probability of the progeny being A– is 100% (since at least one parent always contributes an A allele).
Determine the probability of the progeny having the genotype B– (dominant B allele). Both parents are heterozygous (Bb). Using a Punnett square, the probability of the progeny being B– (BB or Bb) is 3/4.
Determine the probability of the progeny having the genotype cc (homozygous recessive for C). Both parents are heterozygous (Cc). Using a Punnett square, the probability of the progeny being cc is 1/4.
Determine the probability of the progeny having the genotype dd (homozygous recessive for D). Both parents are heterozygous (Dd). Using a Punnett square, the probability of the progeny being dd is 1/4. Multiply the probabilities for A–, B–, cc, and dd to find the overall proportion of progeny with the genotype A–B–ccdd.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Genotype

A genotype refers to the genetic constitution of an organism, specifically the alleles it possesses for a particular gene. In the given question, the genotypes AABbCcDd and AaBbCcDd indicate the combinations of dominant and recessive alleles for four different genes. Understanding how these alleles interact is crucial for predicting the offspring's traits.
Punnett Square

A Punnett square is a diagram used to predict the genotypes of offspring from a genetic cross. It allows for the visualization of how alleles from each parent combine, helping to determine the expected proportions of different genotypes and phenotypes in the progeny. This tool is essential for solving genetic problems like the one presented.
Independent Assortment

Independent assortment is a principle of genetics stating that alleles for different genes segregate independently of one another during gamete formation. This means that the inheritance of one trait generally does not affect the inheritance of another. In the context of the question, this principle helps in calculating the expected proportions of specific progeny genotypes.
