Step 3: To calculate the probability of progeny having a phenotype identical to either parent, consider each gene independently. For a phenotype to match a parent, the progeny must inherit at least one dominant allele for each gene where the parent is dominant. For example, for gene A, the first parent is homozygous dominant (AA), so all progeny will inherit at least one A allele. For gene B, the first parent is heterozygous (Bb), so there is a 50% chance of inheriting the dominant B allele.