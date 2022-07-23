Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 2 - Transmission Genetics
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 2 - Transmission GeneticsProblem 23a
Chapter 2, Problem 23a

List all the different gametes that are possible from the following genotypes.


AABbCcDd

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The goal is to determine all possible gametes (haploid combinations of alleles) that can be formed from the given genotype AABbCcDd. Each gamete will contain one allele from each gene (A, B, C, D).
Step 2: Identify the heterozygous and homozygous loci. In the genotype AABbCcDd, 'AA' is homozygous (only one allele, A, is possible), while 'Bb', 'Cc', and 'Dd' are heterozygous (two alleles, B or b, C or c, and D or d, are possible).
Step 3: Calculate the total number of possible gametes. Use the formula \( 2^n \), where \( n \) is the number of heterozygous loci. Here, there are 3 heterozygous loci (Bb, Cc, Dd), so the total number of gametes is \( 2^3 \).
Step 4: List all combinations of alleles. For each heterozygous locus, include both possible alleles. Combine these with the fixed allele from the homozygous locus (A). For example, one gamete could be 'ABCD', another could be 'ABcD', and so on.
Step 5: Write out all the gametes systematically. Use a branching method or a Punnett square to ensure all combinations are included. For example, start with A (fixed), then pair it with B or b, then C or c, and finally D or d, resulting in 8 unique gametes.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Gametes

Gametes are reproductive cells that carry half the genetic information of an organism. In sexually reproducing organisms, gametes are produced through meiosis, resulting in cells that contain one allele from each gene. Understanding how gametes are formed is crucial for predicting genetic combinations in offspring.
Recommended video:
Guided course
21:21
Gamete Development

Alleles and Gene Combinations

Alleles are different versions of a gene that can exist at a specific locus on a chromosome. In the given genotype AABbCcDd, each letter represents a gene, and the uppercase letters indicate dominant alleles while lowercase letters indicate recessive alleles. The combination of these alleles in gametes determines the genetic traits passed to the next generation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:03
New Alleles and Migration

Independent Assortment

Independent assortment is a principle of genetics stating that alleles for different genes segregate independently of one another during gamete formation. This means that the distribution of one pair of alleles does not affect the distribution of another pair, allowing for a variety of combinations in the gametes produced from a genotype like AABbCcDd.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:58
Gamete Genetics and Independent Assortment
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The seeds in bush bean pods are each the product of an independent fertilization event. Green seed color is dominant to white seed color in bush beans. If a heterozygous plant with green seeds self-fertilizes, what is the probability that 6 seeds in a single pod of the progeny plant will consist of 3 green and 3 white seeds?

454
views
Textbook Question

The seeds in bush bean pods are each the product of an independent fertilization event. Green seed color is dominant to white seed color in bush beans. If a heterozygous plant with green seeds self-fertilizes, what is the probability that 6 seeds in a single pod of the progeny plant will consist of all green seeds?

440
views
Textbook Question

The seeds in bush bean pods are each the product of an independent fertilization event. Green seed color is dominant to white seed color in bush beans. If a heterozygous plant with green seeds self-fertilizes, what is the probability that 6 seeds in a single pod of the progeny plant will consist of at least 1 white seed?

462
views
Textbook Question

List all the different gametes that are possible from the following genotypes.


AabbCcDD

566
views
Textbook Question

List all the different gametes that are possible from the following genotypes.


AaBbCcDd

779
views
Textbook Question

List all the different gametes that are possible from the following genotypes.


AabbCCdd

520
views