The seeds in bush bean pods are each the product of an independent fertilization event. Green seed color is dominant to white seed color in bush beans. If a heterozygous plant with green seeds self-fertilizes, what is the probability that 6 seeds in a single pod of the progeny plant will consist of all green seeds?
Ch. 2 - Transmission Genetics
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 2, Problem 23b
List all the different gametes that are possible from the following genotypes.
AabbCcDD
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the alleles for each gene in the genotype: AabbCcDD. Here, 'A' and 'a' are alleles for the first gene, 'B' and 'b' for the second, 'C' and 'c' for the third, and 'D' for the fourth. Note that 'DD' is homozygous, so it will only contribute one type of allele (D).
Determine the heterozygous genes, as these will contribute to gamete variation. In this case, 'Aa', 'Bb', and 'Cc' are heterozygous, while 'DD' is homozygous.
For each heterozygous gene, list the possible alleles that can be passed on to the gametes. For 'Aa', the options are 'A' or 'a'; for 'Bb', the options are 'B' or 'b'; and for 'Cc', the options are 'C' or 'c'. For 'DD', only 'D' is possible.
Use the rule of independent assortment to calculate all possible combinations of alleles. This involves taking one allele from each gene and combining them. For example, one possible gamete could be 'AbCD'.
Calculate the total number of unique gametes by multiplying the number of options for each gene. For 'Aa', there are 2 options; for 'Bb', 2 options; for 'Cc', 2 options; and for 'DD', 1 option. Multiply these together to find the total number of gametes: 2 × 2 × 2 × 1.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:4m
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Gametes
Gametes are reproductive cells that carry half the genetic information of an organism. In sexually reproducing organisms, gametes are produced through meiosis, resulting in cells that contain one allele for each gene. Understanding how gametes are formed is crucial for predicting genetic combinations in offspring.
Recommended video:
Guided course
21:21
Gamete Development
Alleles
Alleles are different versions of a gene that can exist at a specific locus on a chromosome. In the given genotype AabbCcDD, the letters represent different alleles, where uppercase letters indicate dominant alleles and lowercase letters indicate recessive alleles. The combination of alleles in gametes determines the genetic traits passed to the next generation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:03
New Alleles and Migration
Independent Assortment
Independent assortment is a principle of genetics stating that alleles for different genes segregate independently of one another during gamete formation. This means that the distribution of one pair of alleles does not affect the distribution of another pair, allowing for a variety of combinations in the resulting gametes, as seen in the genotype AabbCcDD.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:58
Gamete Genetics and Independent Assortment
Related Practice
Textbook Question
440
views
Textbook Question
The seeds in bush bean pods are each the product of an independent fertilization event. Green seed color is dominant to white seed color in bush beans. If a heterozygous plant with green seeds self-fertilizes, what is the probability that 6 seeds in a single pod of the progeny plant will consist of at least 1 white seed?
462
views
Textbook Question
List all the different gametes that are possible from the following genotypes.
AABbCcDd
924
views
Textbook Question
List all the different gametes that are possible from the following genotypes.
AaBbCcDd
779
views
Textbook Question
List all the different gametes that are possible from the following genotypes.
AabbCCdd
520
views
Textbook Question
Organisms with the genotypes AABbCcDd and AaBbCcDd are crossed. What are the expected proportions of the following progeny?
A–B–C–D–
696
views