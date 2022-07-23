The seeds in bush bean pods are each the product of an independent fertilization event. Green seed color is dominant to white seed color in bush beans. If a heterozygous plant with green seeds self-fertilizes, what is the probability that 6 seeds in a single pod of the progeny plant will consist of at least 1 white seed?
List all the different gametes that are possible from the following genotypes.
AaBbCcDd
Identify the genotype provided: AaBbCcDd. Each gene has two alleles, one from each parent, and they are heterozygous (e.g., A/a, B/b, C/c, D/d).
Recall the rule of independent assortment, which states that alleles for different genes segregate independently during gamete formation. This means each allele combination is equally likely.
Determine the number of possible gametes by using the formula \( 2^n \), where \( n \) is the number of heterozygous loci. Here, \( n = 4 \) (A/a, B/b, C/c, D/d), so the total number of gametes is \( 2^4 = 16 \).
List all possible combinations of alleles by considering each gene independently. For example, for gene A, the gamete can have either A or a; for gene B, it can have B or b, and so on. Combine these possibilities systematically: AB, Ab, aB, ab, etc., for all four genes.
Write out all 16 unique gametes by combining one allele from each gene: \( ABCD, ABCd, ABcD, ABcd, AbCD, AbCd, AbcD, Abcd, aBCD, aBCd, aBcD, aBcd, abCD, abCd, abcD, abcd \).
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Gametes
Gametes are reproductive cells that carry half the genetic information of an organism. In sexually reproducing organisms, gametes are produced through a process called meiosis, which reduces the chromosome number by half. Each gamete contains one allele from each gene, allowing for genetic variation in offspring.
Gamete Development
Independent Assortment
Independent assortment is a principle of genetics that states that alleles for different genes segregate independently of one another during gamete formation. This means that the inheritance of one trait will not affect the inheritance of another, leading to a variety of combinations of alleles in the gametes produced from a given genotype.
Gamete Genetics and Independent Assortment
Combination of Alleles
The combination of alleles refers to the different possible pairings of alleles that can occur from a given genotype. For a genotype like AaBbCcDd, each gene can contribute one of two alleles, resulting in a total of 2^n combinations, where n is the number of heterozygous gene pairs. In this case, there are 16 possible gametes.
New Alleles and Migration
