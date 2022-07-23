Step 5: Repeat the same process for the C and D loci. For the C locus, both parents are Cc (heterozygous), so use a Punnett square to calculate the probability of C–. For the D locus, the parental genotypes are Dd (heterozygous) and Dd (heterozygous). Multiply the probabilities for A–, B–, C–, and D– to find the overall proportion of progeny with the genotype A–B–C–D–.