A woman expressing a dominant phenotype is heterozygous (Dd) for the gene.
What is the probability that the dominant allele carried by the woman will be inherited by a grandchild?
What is the probability that the dominant allele carried by the woman will be inherited by a grandchild?
What is the probability that two grandchildren of the woman who are first cousins to one another will each inherit the dominant allele?
Draw a pedigree that illustrates the transmission of the dominant trait from the grandmother to two of her grandchildren who are first cousins.
An organism having the genotype AaBbCcDdEe is self-fertilized. Assuming the five genes assort independently, determine the following proportions:
Gametes that are expected to carry only dominant alleles.
Progeny that are expected to have a genotype identical to that of the parent.
Progeny that are expected to have a phenotype identical to that of the parent.