Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 2 - Transmission Genetics
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 2 - Transmission GeneticsProblem 33b
Chapter 2, Problem 33b

An organism having the genotype AaBbCcDdEe is self-fertilized. Assuming the five genes assort independently, determine the following proportions:


Progeny that are expected to have a genotype identical to that of the parent.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the genotype of the parent organism, which is AaBbCcDdEe. Each gene pair (e.g., Aa, Bb, etc.) is heterozygous, meaning it has one dominant allele and one recessive allele.
To determine the probability of progeny having a genotype identical to the parent, calculate the probability of inheriting the same allele combination for each gene pair. For a heterozygous pair (e.g., Aa), the probability of inheriting the same combination (Aa) is 1/2.
Since the five genes assort independently, the overall probability of inheriting the exact parental genotype is the product of the probabilities for each gene pair. Use the formula: \( P = \frac{1}{2} \times \frac{1}{2} \times \frac{1}{2} \times \frac{1}{2} \times \frac{1}{2} \).
Simplify the expression to calculate the overall probability of progeny having the same genotype as the parent. This involves multiplying the fractions together.
Express the final probability as a fraction or percentage, which represents the proportion of progeny expected to have a genotype identical to the parent.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Independent Assortment

Independent assortment is a fundamental principle of genetics stating that alleles for different genes segregate independently of one another during gamete formation. This means that the inheritance of one trait will not affect the inheritance of another, allowing for a variety of combinations in the offspring's genotype.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:58
Gamete Genetics and Independent Assortment

Genotype and Phenotype

A genotype refers to the specific genetic makeup of an organism, represented by the alleles it possesses for a given trait. In contrast, the phenotype is the observable expression of those genes, influenced by both the genotype and environmental factors. Understanding the relationship between genotype and phenotype is crucial for predicting the traits of progeny.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:52
Gamete Genotypes

Punnett Square

A Punnett square is a diagram used to predict the genetic outcomes of a cross between two organisms. By organizing the possible gametes from each parent, it allows for the visualization of potential genotypes in the offspring, making it easier to calculate the expected proportions of each genotype resulting from a genetic cross.
Recommended video:
Guided course
18:27
Chi Square Analysis
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A woman expressing a dominant phenotype is heterozygous (Dd) for the gene.


Draw a pedigree that illustrates the transmission of the dominant trait from the grandmother to two of her grandchildren who are first cousins.

385
views
Textbook Question

Two parents who are each known to be carriers of an autosomal recessive allele have four children. None of the children has the recessive condition. What is the probability that one or more of the children is a carrier of the recessive allele?

474
views
Textbook Question

An organism having the genotype AaBbCcDdEe is self-fertilized. Assuming the five genes assort independently, determine the following proportions:


Gametes that are expected to carry only dominant alleles.

475
views
Textbook Question

An organism having the genotype AaBbCcDdEe is self-fertilized. Assuming the five genes assort independently, determine the following proportions:


Progeny that are expected to have a phenotype identical to that of the parent.

573
views
Textbook Question

An organism having the genotype AaBbCcDdEe is self-fertilized. Assuming the five genes assort independently, determine the following proportions:


Gametes that are expected to be ABcde.

739
views
Textbook Question

An organism having the genotype AaBbCcDdEe is self-fertilized. Assuming the five genes assort independently, determine the following proportions:


Progeny that are expected to have the genotype AabbCcDdE–

496
views