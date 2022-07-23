Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 2 - Transmission Genetics
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 2 - Transmission GeneticsProblem 33e
Chapter 2, Problem 33e

An organism having the genotype AaBbCcDdEe is self-fertilized. Assuming the five genes assort independently, determine the following proportions:


Progeny that are expected to have the genotype AabbCcDdE–

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the genotype of interest: AabbCcDdE–. Note that the 'E–' indicates that the organism can have either 'EE' or 'Ee' at the E locus.
Determine the probability of each gene combination independently, as the genes assort independently. For each gene, calculate the probability of obtaining the desired genotype from a self-fertilization of a heterozygous parent (Aa, Bb, Cc, Dd, Ee).
For the A locus: The parent is Aa. The probability of obtaining 'A' is 1/2, and the probability of obtaining 'a' is 1/2. Therefore, the probability of obtaining 'A' is 1/2.
For the B locus: The parent is Bb. The probability of obtaining 'bb' is (1/4), as it requires both recessive alleles.
For the E locus: The parent is Ee. The probability of obtaining either 'EE' or 'Ee' is 3/4.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Independent Assortment

Independent assortment is a fundamental principle of genetics stating that alleles for different genes segregate independently of one another during gamete formation. This means that the inheritance of one trait will not affect the inheritance of another, allowing for a variety of combinations in the offspring's genotype.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:58
Gamete Genetics and Independent Assortment

Genotype and Phenotype

A genotype refers to the specific genetic makeup of an organism, represented by the alleles it possesses for particular genes. In contrast, the phenotype is the observable expression of those genes, influenced by both the genotype and environmental factors. Understanding the relationship between genotype and phenotype is crucial for predicting traits in progeny.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:52
Gamete Genotypes

Punnett Square

A Punnett square is a diagram used to predict the genetic outcomes of a cross between two organisms. It helps visualize the possible combinations of alleles from each parent, making it easier to calculate the expected proportions of different genotypes and phenotypes in the offspring. This tool is essential for solving genetic problems involving multiple traits.
Recommended video:
Guided course
18:27
Chi Square Analysis
Related Practice
Textbook Question

An organism having the genotype AaBbCcDdEe is self-fertilized. Assuming the five genes assort independently, determine the following proportions:


Progeny that are expected to have a genotype identical to that of the parent.

905
views
Textbook Question

An organism having the genotype AaBbCcDdEe is self-fertilized. Assuming the five genes assort independently, determine the following proportions:


Progeny that are expected to have a phenotype identical to that of the parent.

573
views
Textbook Question

An organism having the genotype AaBbCcDdEe is self-fertilized. Assuming the five genes assort independently, determine the following proportions:


Gametes that are expected to be ABcde.

739
views
Textbook Question

A man and a woman are each heterozygous carriers of an autosomal recessive mutation of a disorder that is fatal in infancy. They both want to have multiple children, but they are concerned about the risk of the disorder appearing in one or more of their children. In separate calculations, determine the probabilities of the couple having five children with 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, and all 5 children being affected by the disorder.

601
views
Textbook Question

For a single dice roll, there is a 1/6 chance that any particular number will appear. For a pair of dice, each specific combination of numbers has a probability of 1/36 occurring. Most total values of two dice can occur more than one way. As a test of random probability theory, a student decides to roll a pair of six-sided dice 300 times and tabulate the results. She tabulates the number of times each different total value of the two dice occurs. Her results are the following:

Total Value of Two Dice      Number of Times Rolled
               2                                          7
               3                                         11
               4                                         23
               5                                         36
               6                                         42
               7                                         53
               8                                         40
               9                                         38
              10                                        30
              11                                        12
              12                                         8
           TOTAL                                   300

The student tells you that her results fail to prove that random chance is the explanation for the outcome of this experiment. Is she correct or incorrect? Support your answer.

515
views
Textbook Question

You have four guinea pigs for a genetic study. One male and one female are from a strain that is pure-breeding for short brown fur. A second male and female are from a strain that is pure-breeding for long white fur. You are asked to perform two different experiments to test the proposal that short fur is dominant to long fur and that brown is dominant to white. You may use any of the four original pure-breeding guinea pigs or any of their offspring in experimental matings. Design two different experiments (crossing different animals and using different combinations of phenotypes) to test the dominance relationships of alleles for fur length and color, and make predictions for each cross based on the proposed relationships. Anticipate that the litter size will be 12 for each mating and that female guinea pigs can produce three litters in their lifetime.

431
views