Ch. 20 - Population Genetics and Evolution at the Population, Species, and Molecular Levels
Compare and contrast the terms in each of the following pairs:
Founder effect and Genetic bottleneck

Understand the concept of genetic drift, which is the overarching principle that both the founder effect and genetic bottleneck fall under. Genetic drift refers to random changes in allele frequencies within a population, often due to chance events.
Define the founder effect: This occurs when a small group of individuals breaks away from a larger population to establish a new population. The new population may have reduced genetic variation compared to the original population, and the allele frequencies may differ significantly due to the small size of the founding group.
Define the genetic bottleneck: This happens when a population undergoes a dramatic reduction in size due to an event such as a natural disaster, disease outbreak, or human activity. The surviving population may have reduced genetic diversity, and allele frequencies may shift due to the random survival of certain individuals.
Compare the two terms: Both the founder effect and genetic bottleneck result in reduced genetic variation and are forms of genetic drift. However, the founder effect is specifically tied to the establishment of a new population by a small group, while the genetic bottleneck refers to a sharp reduction in population size within an existing population.
Contrast the two terms: The founder effect often involves migration and the creation of a new population, whereas the genetic bottleneck is typically caused by catastrophic events that reduce the size of an existing population. Additionally, the founder effect may lead to unique allele frequencies in the new population, while the genetic bottleneck may lead to a loss of alleles in the original population.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Founder Effect

The founder effect occurs when a small group of individuals establishes a new population, leading to reduced genetic diversity. This limited gene pool can result in certain alleles becoming more prevalent or even fixed in the population, which may not reflect the genetic diversity of the original population. An example is the Amish communities in the United States, where certain genetic disorders are more common due to the founder effect.
Genetic Bottleneck

A genetic bottleneck is a sharp reduction in the size of a population due to environmental events or human activities, resulting in a loss of genetic diversity. This can occur after disasters like earthquakes or through overhunting, where only a few individuals survive to repopulate. The remaining population may carry a limited set of alleles, which can affect the population's ability to adapt to future changes.
Genetic Drift

Genetic drift is a mechanism of evolution that refers to random changes in allele frequencies within a population, particularly in small populations. Both the founder effect and genetic bottleneck are examples of genetic drift, as they can lead to significant changes in genetic composition over time. This randomness can result in the loss of genetic variation and can influence the evolutionary trajectory of a population.
