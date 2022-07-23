Textbook Question
Compare and contrast the terms in each of the following pairs:
Random mating and Inbreeding
Natural selection and Genetic drift
Compare and contrast the terms in each of the following pairs:
A polymorphic trait and a polymorphic gene
Identify and describe the evolutionary forces that can cause allele frequencies to change from one generation to the next.
Describe how natural selection can produce balanced polymorphism of allele frequencies through selection that favors heterozygotes.