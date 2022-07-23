Textbook Question
Compare and contrast the terms in each of the following pairs:
Population and gene pool
Compare and contrast the terms in each of the following pairs:
Random mating and Inbreeding
Compare and contrast the terms in each of the following pairs:
Natural selection and Genetic drift
Compare and contrast the terms in each of the following pairs:
Founder effect and Genetic bottleneck
Identify and describe the evolutionary forces that can cause allele frequencies to change from one generation to the next.