Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 20 - Population Genetics and Evolution at the Population, Species, and Molecular Levels
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 20 - Population Genetics and Evolution at the Population, Species, and Molecular LevelsProblem 23
Chapter 20, Problem 23

Cystic fibrosis (CF) is the most common autosomal recessive disorder in certain Caucasian populations. In some populations, approximately 1 in 2000 children have CF. Determine the frequency of CF carriers in this population.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify that cystic fibrosis (CF) is an autosomal recessive disorder, meaning two copies of the mutant allele are needed for an individual to express the disease phenotype.
Use the Hardy-Weinberg principle, which states that allele and genotype frequencies in a population will remain constant from generation to generation in the absence of other evolutionary influences.
Define the frequency of the recessive allele (q) as the square root of the incidence of the disease, since the disease is expressed in individuals with the genotype q^2.
Calculate q by taking the square root of the given incidence rate (1/2000).
Determine the carrier frequency (2pq) by first calculating p (the frequency of the dominant allele) as 1 - q, and then using the formula 2pq to find the carrier frequency.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Autosomal Recessive Inheritance

Autosomal recessive inheritance occurs when a trait or disorder is expressed only when an individual has two copies of the recessive allele, one inherited from each parent. Carriers, who have one recessive allele and one dominant allele, do not exhibit the disorder but can pass the recessive allele to their offspring. Understanding this inheritance pattern is crucial for calculating carrier frequencies in populations.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:08
Autosomal Pedigrees

Hardy-Weinberg Principle

The Hardy-Weinberg principle provides a mathematical framework for understanding genetic variation in a population at equilibrium. It states that allele and genotype frequencies will remain constant from generation to generation in the absence of evolutionary influences. This principle is essential for estimating carrier frequencies and understanding the genetic structure of populations.
Recommended video:
Guided course
13:04
Hardy Weinberg

Carrier Frequency Calculation

Carrier frequency refers to the proportion of individuals in a population who carry one copy of a recessive allele for a genetic disorder. To calculate this for cystic fibrosis, one can use the Hardy-Weinberg equation, where the frequency of the recessive phenotype (CF) helps determine the frequency of carriers. This calculation is vital for understanding the prevalence of genetic disorders in specific populations.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:04
Calculating Heritability
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Tay–Sachs disease is an autosomal recessive neurological disorder that is fatal in infancy. Despite its invariably lethal effect, Tay–Sachs disease occurs at very high frequency in some Central and Eastern European (Ashkenazi) Jewish populations. In certain Ashkenazi populations, 1 in 750 infants has Tay–Sachs disease. Population biologists believe the high frequency is a consequence of genetic bottlenecks caused by pogroms (genocide) that have reduced the population multiple times in the past several hundred years. Explain how a genetic bottleneck and its aftermath could result in a population that carries a lethal allele in high frequency.

552
views
Textbook Question

Tay–Sachs disease is an autosomal recessive neurological disorder that is fatal in infancy. Despite its invariably lethal effect, Tay–Sachs disease occurs at very high frequency in some Central and Eastern European (Ashkenazi) Jewish populations. In certain Ashkenazi populations, 1 in 750 infants has Tay–Sachs disease. Population biologists believe the high frequency is a consequence of genetic bottlenecks caused by pogroms (genocide) that have reduced the population multiple times in the past several hundred years. In the population described, what is the frequency of the recessive allele that produces Tay–Sachs disease?

913
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

Tay–Sachs disease is an autosomal recessive neurological disorder that is fatal in infancy. Despite its invariably lethal effect, Tay–Sachs disease occurs at very high frequency in some Central and Eastern European (Ashkenazi) Jewish populations. In certain Ashkenazi populations, 1 in 750 infants has Tay–Sachs disease. Population biologists believe the high frequency is a consequence of genetic bottlenecks caused by pogroms (genocide) that have reduced the population multiple times in the past several hundred years. Assuming mating occurs at random in this population, what is the probability a couple are both carriers of Tay–Sachs disease?

498
views
Textbook Question

In the mouse, Mus musculus, survival in agricultural fields that are regularly sprayed with a herbicide is determined by the genotype for a detoxification enzyme encoded by a gene with two alleles, F and S. The relative fitness values for the genotypes are

Why will this pattern of natural selection result in a stable equilibrium of frequencies of F and S?

462
views
Textbook Question

In the mouse, Mus musculus, survival in agricultural fields that are regularly sprayed with a herbicide is determined by the genotype for a detoxification enzyme encoded by a gene with two alleles, F and S. The relative fitness values for the genotypes are

Calculate the equilibrium frequencies of the alleles.

419
views
Textbook Question

In a population of flowers growing in a meadow, C1 and C2 are autosomal codominant alleles that control flower color. The alleles are polymorphic in the population, with f(C1) = 0.80 and f(C2) = 0.20. Flowers that are C1C1 are yellow, orange flowers are C1C2, and C2C2 flowers are red. A storm blows a new species of hungry insects into the meadow, and they begin to eat yellow and orange flowers but not red flowers. The predation exerts strong natural selection on the flower population, resulting in relative fitness values of C1C1 = 0.30, C1C2 = 0.60, and C2C2 = 1.0.

Assuming the population begins in H-W equilibrium, what are the allele frequencies after one generation of natural selection?

488
views