Ch. 20 - Population Genetics and Evolution at the Population, Species, and Molecular Levels
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 20, Problem 34b

Evaluate the following pedigree, and answer the questions below. Who is/are the common ancestor(s) of the inbred individual(s)?

1
Examine the pedigree chart to identify the inbred individual(s). Inbreeding occurs when an individual has parents who are related by descent, meaning they share a common ancestor.
Trace the lineage of the inbred individual(s) to locate the parents. Observe if the parents are related and share a common ancestor.
Identify the common ancestor(s) by following the lines connecting the parents of the inbred individual(s) to their ancestors. Look for individuals who appear in both parental lineages.
Verify the relationship by ensuring that the identified common ancestor(s) contribute genetic material to both parents of the inbred individual(s). This confirms the shared ancestry.
Summarize the findings by listing the common ancestor(s) and explaining their role in the inbreeding observed in the pedigree chart.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Pedigree Analysis

Pedigree analysis is a method used in genetics to trace the inheritance of traits through generations within a family. It involves creating a diagram that represents family relationships and the transmission of genetic conditions. By analyzing the pedigree, one can identify patterns of inheritance, such as autosomal dominant or recessive traits, and determine the likelihood of traits appearing in future generations.
Pedigree Flowchart

Inbreeding

Inbreeding refers to the mating of individuals who are closely related genetically, which can increase the probability of offspring inheriting genetic disorders. In a pedigree, inbred individuals often share common ancestors, which can be identified by tracing their lineage. Understanding inbreeding is crucial for evaluating genetic risks and the potential for expressing recessive traits in offspring.
Non-Random Mating

Common Ancestors

Common ancestors are individuals from whom two or more individuals are directly descended. In the context of a pedigree, identifying common ancestors helps to understand the genetic relationships and potential shared traits among family members. This concept is essential for evaluating inbreeding and assessing the genetic health of a population, as it highlights the genetic connections that may influence trait inheritance.
Phylogenetic Trees
