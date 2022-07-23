The frequency of an autosomal recessive condition is 0.001 (1 in 1000) in a population.
Assuming individuals mate at random, what is the chance that two heterozygous individuals will mate?
Evaluate the following pedigree, and answer the questions below for individual IV-1. Is IV-1 an inbred individual? If so, who is/are the common ancestor(s)?
Evaluate the following pedigree, and answer the questions below for individual IV-1. What is F for this individual?
Evaluate the following pedigree, and answer the questions below. Who is/are the common ancestor(s) of the inbred individual(s)?
Evaluate the following pedigree, and answer the questions below. Calculate F for any inbred members of this family.
The following is a partial pedigree of the British royal family. The family contains several inbred individuals and a number of inbreeding pathways. Carefully evaluate the pedigree, and identify the pathways and common ancestors that produce inbred individuals A (Alice in generation IV), B (George VI in generation VI), and C (Charles in generation VIII).